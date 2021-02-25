https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/540485-daisy-ridley-responds-to-cruz-happy-to-be-an-emotionally

Daisy Ridley is joining the list of critics knocking Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzKlain on Manchin’s objection to Neera Tanden: He ‘doesn’t answer to us at the White House’ Senators given no timeline on removal of National Guard, Capitol fence Shelby endorses Shalanda Young for OMB director should Biden pull Tanden’s nomination MORE for his Cancun getaway last week, after the Texas Republican belittled the characterization of women in “Star Wars.”

Earlier this month, Cruz had weighed in on Gina Carano’s firing from the “Star Wars” TV series “The Mandalorian.” The actress, who played Cara Dune on the Disney+ show, was axed following a series of controversial social media posts seen as anti-Semitic and transphobic, including one comparing the current political climate to Nazi Germany.

Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 11, 2021

In an interview this week with Yahoo! News, Ridley, who starred as Rey in three recent “Star Wars” films, including “The Rise of Skywalker,” shot back at Cruz’s remarks after being informed of them.

“I did not know, and I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi who doesn’t leave their state when it’s having a terrible time,” the 28-year-old actress said.

Cruz faced widespread criticism last week for jetting away to Mexico with his family as millions of residents in the Lone State State battled power outages and dangerous conditions due to winter storms. He later called the trip a “mistake.”

The lawmaker’s dust-up with Ridley is just the latest war of words he’s exchanged with a Hollywood figure.

In early February, Cruz clashed with Cary Elwes, one of the stars of his favorite movie, “The Princess Bride.” Elwes attacked Cruz for saying in an interview that the movie industry always makes “rabid environmentalists” the “bad guys.”

“How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you?” Elwes tweeted at Cruz.

Last month, Seth Rogen labeled Cruz a “fascist,” after the senator called the comedian a “moron” for criticizing his tweet knocking President Biden Joe BidenKlain on Manchin’s objection to Neera Tanden: He ‘doesn’t answer to us at the White House’ Senators given no timeline on removal of National Guard, Capitol fence Overnight Defense: New Senate Armed Services chairman talks Pentagon policy nominee, Afghanistan, more | Biden reads report on Khashoggi killing | Austin stresses vaccine safety in new video MORE‘s decision to reenter the country in the Paris climate accords.

