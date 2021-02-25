https://mediaactionnetwork.com/demand-representatives-respect-our-first-amendment-rights/

Earlier this week, Democratic representatives Anna Eshoo and Jerry McNerney sent letters to twelve of the country’s largest cable providers including AT&T, Comcast, Cox Communications, Dish, Apple, and Amazon. The letters demanded the companies take action to fight “misinformation, disinformation, conspiracy theories, and lies” spread by Fox News, OANN, and Newsmax about COVID and about the election.

They demanded to know: “Are you planning to continue carrying Fox News, OANN, and Newsmax on your platform both now and beyond the renewal date?”

Wednesday, they doubled down.

There was a committee hearing on “disinformation” in the media, and the reps said they had no regrets about sending the letter. Eshoo argued they weren’t pressuring companies, just asking questions. But constitutional law scholar Jonathan Turley said that those questions produce the same result as applying government pressure.

Representatives in government are now actively trying to stifle free speech.

We need to call or email and let them know that this is an unacceptable assault on the First Amendment. Here’s how you can reach them:

Rep. Anna Eshoo:

District Office: (650) 323-2984

DC Office: (202) 225-8104

Email: https://eshoo.house.gov/contact/email-me

Rep. Jerry McNerney:

District Office, Antioch: (925) 754-0716

District Office, Stockton: (209) 476-8552

DC Office: (202) 225-1947

Email: https://mcnerney.house.gov/contact/email-me

Here is a sample email – you can take these as talking points when calling the office or use them in an email or letter.

Dear Representative, I am writing in response to your letters to twelve cable providers that demanded to know whether they planned to continue carrying Fox News, OANN, and Newsmax and which asked the companies what they intended to do to fight misinformation, disinformation, conspiracy theories, and lies. This is a terrifying threat to the First Amendment. That letter clearly implied a threat and was intended to apply pressure to those companies. Please do not go down this road. Respect our rights as Americans, especially in this case our right to free speech and to freedom of the press. Thank you, [Your name]

