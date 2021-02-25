https://www.the-sun.com/news/2403140/lindsey-boylan-cuomo-harassment-bullying-claims/

ANDREW Cuomo’s ex-aide claims the New York Governor sent her a creepy signed photo on Valentine’s Day.

Lindsey Boylan, 36, has detailed the alleged sexual harassment she experienced while working for Cuomo, 63, who she was told had a “crush” on her shortly after she first met him.

Lindsey Boylan has accused Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment – claims the Governor has deniedCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Cuomo is alleged to have kissed Boylan and sent her a signed photo on Valentine’s DayCredit: AP:Associated Press

Governor Cuomo has denied all allegations of misconduct made against him.

In an essay published on Medium titled “My story of working with Governor Cuomo”, Boylan accused the politician of bullying and harassment.

She wrote: “His inappropriate behavior toward women was an affirmation that he liked you, that you must be doing something right.”

Boylan started her job as VP at Empire State Development in the Cuomo administration in 2015 – however she claims her appointment prompted a warning from another staffer: “Be careful around the Governor.”

And shortly after her first meeting with the Governor in January 2016, her boss allegedly told her that Cuomo had a “crush” on her.

Boylan wrote: “It was an uncomfortable but all-too-familiar feeling: the struggle to be taken seriously by a powerful man who tied my worth to my body and my appearance.”

The top aide, who is happily married to investment banker LeRoy Kim, claims she was then told she looked like the Governor’s ex-girlfriend Lisa Shields, with another staffer insisting that “we could be sisters.”

“The Governor began calling me ‘Lisa’ in front of colleagues. It was degrading,” she claimed.

Boylan worked for Cuomo for three years

She is married to investment banker LeRoy Kim

Boylan alleged that Cuomo began touching her lower back, arms and legs.

On Valentine’s Day, the 36-year-old claims Cuomo allegedly sent her a rose and a signed photo – the only female on the floor to get such a gift.

She wrote: “He gave roses to female staffers on Valentine’s Day and arranged to have one delivered to me, the only one on my floor.

“A signed photograph of the Governor appeared in my closed-door office while I was out.”

She also claims Cuomo made “unflattering comments about the weight of female colleagues” and mocked them for their “romantic relationships.”

Boylan also details an alleged incident where she was invited into the Governor’s office during an event in December, 2016.

The former government official claims she was left alone with Cuomo and that she was “afraid of what might happen.”

She said: “As he showed me around, I tried to maintain my distance.

“He paused at one point and smirked as he showed off a cigar box.

“He told me that President Clinton had given it to him while he served as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

“The two-decade old reference to President Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky was not lost on me.”

Boylan claims the Governor “sensed my fear” and allowed her to leave the office.

Cuomo has been accused of saying ‘Let’s play strip poker’ to Boylan

Boylan held the position of deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor for three years

In 2018, following a promotion, she claims Cuomo kissed her on the lips at his New York City office.

Boylan wrote: “As I got up to leave and walk toward an open door, he stepped in front of me and kissed me on the lips. I was in shock, but I kept walking.”

“The idea that someone might think I held my high-ranking position because of the Governor’s ‘crush’ on me was more demeaning than the kiss itself.”

She then recounted being “nauseous every day” at work and ultimately sent a resignation email to staffers on September 26, 2018.

Boylan’s began her lengthy essay by quoting a “crude comment” allegedly made by Cuomo: “Let’s play strip poker.”

The 36-year-old, who is the Democratic candidate for Manhattan borough president, held the position of deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the Governor for three years.

On Wednesday, Cuomo’s spokeswoman Caitlin Girouard denied Boylan’s claims and made the following statement: “As we said before, Ms. Boylan’s claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false.”

Boylan recently faced harassment accusations of her own after an internal memo from 2018 claimed that she belittled and yelled at female staffers.

Cuomo ripped by mayor for ‘bullying’ after ‘belittling phone calls exposed’

