Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) did not wear a mask Thursday afternoon on the House of Representatives violating the House rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Wait… Why is Rep. Raskin not wearing a mask on the floor?! Will he be fined? Could you imagine if this were a prominent Republican? pic.twitter.com/W5saJSbqX2 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 25, 2021

Pelosi stated that masks will be required “at all times” in the House without exemptions, and “members will not be recognized unless they are wearing a mask and recognition will be withdrawn if they remove the mask while speaking,” on December 15, 2020.

House lawmakers who don’t wear masks on the House floor face a $500 fine on their first offense and a $2,500 fine on their second since three Democratic lawmakers tested positive for Coronavirus.

Raskin’s Coronavirus rule breaking behavior is the latest in a long line of hypocritical actions by Democrat lawmakers. In January, another House impeachment manager, Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), pulled his mask down to sneeze into his hand while on the House floor.

Last September, Pelosi visited a San Francisco hair salon for a wash and blowout despite local coronavirus restrictions — a move the salon owner called a “slap in the face.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom attended a birthday party on November 13, 2020, that violated his own government’s guidelines limiting the number of people who can attend a social gathering during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lesser-known Chinese Coronavirus hypocrisies from Democrat politicians are numerous. For instance, Denver’s mayor flew to Mississippi to spend Thanksgiving with his family — after urging others to stay home. He later said he was thinking with “my heart and not my head.”

A Pennsylvania mayor banned indoor dining and then ate at a restaurant in Maryland. The governor of Rhode Island was photographed at an indoor wine event as her state had the nation’s second-highest virus rate at the time.

