https://noqreport.com/2021/02/25/democrats-silent-on-syrian-airstrikes-after-breathlessly-condemning-them-in-2018/

Share the truth

It’s very easy to be a Democratic lawmaker. Success is contingent on toeing the party line, attacking every action or comment from Republicans while wholeheartedly supporting every action or comment from Democrats. Many Republicans can be accused of the same level of partisanship, but it’s not nearly as universal of a trait in the GOP as it is among Democrats.

The latest example of rife hypocrisy comes with the Syrian airstrikes. When President Trump ordered airstrikes against Syria to strategically hamper their ability to attack our forces stationed there and in Iraq, pretty much every Democrat lawmaker and bureaucrat was screaming about legality and authority. Some went so far as to defend Bashar al Assad. Others ignored Assad and focused on Syria’s sovereignty. It all came down to one thing: President Trump made the call and every call President Trump made was opposed by Democrats. Joe Biden made the same call today and thus far has suffered from nearly zero attacks from these same lawmakers.

Democrats under Trump: “What is the legal authority for airstrikes” on Syria? Democrats under Biden: pic.twitter.com/IPjvSf5jEO — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) February 26, 2021

There is actually less of a reason today to attack Syria than there was during the Trump administration. Peace is at its greatest level in the Middle East than it has been in decades, especially as it pertains to American interests. These airstrikes may or may not have been necessary, but they’re definitely less necessary than the ones President Trump ordered. Nonetheless, we’re not seeing the pushback.

There may be some pushback that we’re not seeing in public yet. Apparently, Kamala Harris was not briefed on the airstrikes and she’s very upset about it. But as Donald Trump Jr noted, perhaps she wasn’t alone in being in the dark.

Was Joe Biden informed? https://t.co/NccOslxSEw — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 26, 2021

Mainstream media is getting in on the action as well. In particular, talking heads on CNN, MSNBC, and the networks were practically unhinged over every military action President Trump initiated. It didn’t matter whether he ordered airstrikes pulled troops out of Syria. It was always the wrong move according to mainstream media. But as Biden puts troops back into Syria and orders similar airstrikes, major media outlets are practically bestowing Biden with a preemptive Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.

To Democrats, principles are not defined. They are malleable to suit the given situation. Core beliefs are fickle and partisanship reigns supreme. They do not judge actions outside of the actor, which is a pitiful way of governing.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share the truth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

