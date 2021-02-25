https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/cpac-donald-trump-jr?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Donald Trump Jr. at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday slammed what he said was the disastrous first month of the Biden administration, needling what he suggested was Biden’s fixation on progressive identity politics.

“The first 30 days [of the Biden administration] has been a disaster,” Trump argued. “But hey, at least they have a diverse cabinet.”

Trump in his speech mocked a recent press conference by White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who, when asked what President Biden was doing to help small business, responded: “First and foremost, he nominated a woman to lead the Small Business Administration who previously worked there.”

“Is she competent?” Trump asked rhetorically during the speech. “Because there’s competent women and incompetent women, just like there’s competent men and incompetent men.”

“When you don’t have policy to address the incompetence,” he continued, “and think you can get away with it by just talking about diversity blindly … [it’s] sort of a problem, isn’t it?”

Trump on Friday was speaking ahead of the planned appearance of his father, former President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to appear at the conference on Sunday.

The three-day long event is being held in Orlando, Florida. The state’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, offered opening remarks to the conference on Friday morning.

The theme of the event is “America Uncensored.”

