Donald TrumpDonald TrumpSenators given no timeline on removal of National Guard, Capitol fence Democratic fury with GOP explodes in House Georgia secretary of state withholds support for ‘reactionary’ GOP voting bills MORE Jr. took to Twitter Thursday to slam Bruce Springsteen over his dropped DUI charges, saying the singer’s left-leaning political views got him off the hook.

“I’d say it’s #WhitePrivilege but we all know it’s really #LiberalPrivilege,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

Springsteen, who was arrested in New Jersey in November for driving under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area, is an ardent supporter of President Biden Joe BidenKlain on Manchin’s objection to Neera Tanden: He ‘doesn’t answer to us at the White House’ Senators given no timeline on removal of National Guard, Capitol fence Overnight Defense: New Senate Armed Services chairman talks Pentagon policy nominee, Afghanistan, more | Biden reads report on Khashoggi killing | Austin stresses vaccine safety in new video MORE.

The “Born in the U.S.A” singer faced backlash after news of his arrest, including having his JEEP Super Bowl commercial pulled from YouTube.

Springsteen plead guilty to the charge of drinking in a closed area after reportedly telling the judge he had only consumed two shoots of tequila. His other two charges were dropped Wednesday and he was fined $540.

Former President Obama and Springsteen launched a podcast on Monday called “Renegades: Born in the U.S.A.”

