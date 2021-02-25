https://hannity.com/media-room/double-standard-exposed-bongino-rips-media-dems-for-hypocrisy-about-migrant-facilities/

AOC IN TROUBLE: ‘Americans Against Anti-Semitism’ SLAM Ocasio-Cortez’ ‘Concentration Camp’ Remarks

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.19.19

Embattled Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez found herself in hot-water once again this week after she compared immigration centers with ‘Concentration Camps,’ prompting ‘Americans Against Anti-Semitism’ to post a “useful comparison chart” on social media.

The official Twitter account of the Auschwitz Memorial weighed-in on the subject Tuesday; posting “Please consider following @AuschwitzMuseum where everyday we commemorate and educate about the tragic human history of #Auschwitz.”

@KFILE Please consider following @AuschwitzMuseum where everyday we commemorate and educate about the tragic human history of #Auschwitz. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) June 18, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez made her vicious accusation during a live stream on Instagram Monday night.

“The United States is running concentration camps on our southern border. That’s exactly what they are. They are concentration camps. If that doesn’t bother you… I like, whatever, I want to talk to the people that are concerned with humanity that ‘Never Again’ means something,” said the left-wing lawmaker.

“The fact that concentration camps are now an institutionalized practice in the home of the free is extraordinarily disturbing,” she added.

Ocasio-Cortez falsely claims Trump is operating concentration camps, compares the situation to the Holocaust: “The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are. … ‘Never Again’ means something … we need to do something about it” pic.twitter.com/F2MmZ8y2dT — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 18, 2019

The self-described Democratic Socialist made national headlines last week when she called for a $4,500 raise for Members of Congress and a “cost-of-living adjustment” for all Americans.

“It may be politically convenient and make you look good in the short term… but we should be fighting for pay increases for every American worker. We should be fighting for $15 an hour minimum wage pegged to inflation,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

“Everybody in the United States, with a salary, with a wage gets a cost of living increase. Members of Congress, retail workers, everybody should get a cost of living increase,” she added.