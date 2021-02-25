https://noqreport.com/2021/02/25/dr-everett-piper-stop-tolerating-snowflakes-within-the-church/

Share the truth

As the Church faces new obstacles in a post-Trump America, one of the biggest things that we need to focus on is rooting out the snowflakes that have taken over Christianity! Dr Everett Piper joins this episode of Conversations with Jeff to confront this weak-minded worldview that attempts to make everything into a victim vs oppressor issue. We need strong leadership from our Church leaders, always declaring the truth faithfully and boldly directly from Scripture! If we are going to save our nation, we are first going to have to take back the Church.

Dr Piper shared that he was not originally a Donald Trump supporter when he first ran back in 2016. Many Christians had concerns with his lack of moral character in his background and were worried that he was going to campaign as a Conservative and govern as a Democrat. To the surprise of many, Trump turned out to be the most Conservative President in our lifetime, taking a stand for the pro-life movement and religious liberty in a way that no other president had.

Instead of taking this as a pleasant surprise, many Evangelical leaders dug their heels in with their Never Trump rhetoric, going the completely opposite way and embracing the Democrat platform. This has created a division in the church unlike anything we’ve seen in recent times. We are seeing pastors preaching from their pulpits that it is wrong to be Patriotic, we shouldn’t care about saving America and defending freedom and liberty is a false political idol that we need to shed.

One of the extremely fascinating points that Dr Piper made in this interview was that the whole point of Exodus was freeing Israel from slavery and allowing them to be a free nation. God used Moses to lead the Jews out of oppression and slavery into a free nation where they were able to live independently and valued similar liberties that we celebrate in America today.

On a spiritual level, the freedom that we are granted here in America was designed to be a reflection of the freedom that we have in Christ. Given that our Founding Fathers based our nation’s founding documents on the Word of God, this is not surprising. The fact that Christians are willing to trade their freedoms for oppression of a godless ideology that the Democrats have embraced wholly is nothing but pure evil brought about by a spiritual blindness.

If we are going to save our nation, we must start in our churches. We need to bring back Biblical preaching from the pulpits and the proclamation of the Gospel in the streets! We must reject Socialism, Communism and Marxism, as these ideologies are antithetical to Scripture and the character of God. Remember, it is not selfish to fight for freedom and liberty… you aren’t just doing it for yourself, but for the good of your fellow Americans.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share the truth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

