https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-rand-paul-doesnt-hold-back-with-rachel-levine-you-support-castrating-kids/

Posted by Kane on February 25, 2021 1:47 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Rand Paul highlight from an hour ago. Levine, a pediatrician, previously served as the secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health before being nominated by Biden.

Patty Murray was triggered…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...