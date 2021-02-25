https://noqreport.com/2021/02/25/epic-troll-on-fellow-congresswoman-shows-we-need-more-like-marjorie-taylor-greene/

Share the truth

Never troll a master troll. That’s the initial takeaway in the mini-war that took place yesterday between Congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene and Marie Newman. The latter thought it would be cute if she placed a transgender flag across from her neighbor’s congressional office door.

Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is “disgusting, immoral, and evil.” Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/dV8FatQFnx — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 24, 2021

It took just a few hours for MTG to respond with her own hallway decorations. But instead of an innocuous flag, Greene put up a sign that reads, “There are two genders: MALE & FEMALE. ‘Trust the Science.’”

Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called “Equality” Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms. Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🇺🇸 https://t.co/7joKpTh6Dc pic.twitter.com/aBGRSiIF6X — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 24, 2021

The left may complain, but we’re calling this one for Greene. Not only did her video get over a million more views so far, but it served multiple purposes despite the few words it used. In particular, “Trust the Science” is a mantra often used by the left to insinuate that conservatives are bereft of scientific understanding. They use this to impose their Covid-19 mandates, promote climate change hysteria, and demonstrate why killing pre-born babies is okay. Their science is questionable but the biology invoked by Greene is absolute.

This brings up a bigger topic. LGBT supremacy in general and transgender supremacy in particular have plagued this nation for nearly a decade and it’s getting worse every year. With Democrat control of the House, Senate, and White House, we can expect it to advance in leaps and bounds. Already Joe Biden has implemented executive orders and policies regarding biological males competing in women sports which make it unfair for females who have trained throughout their lives to have glory stolen by mediocre males.

A recent Gallup poll indicates the combination of Cultural Marxism and cognitive dissonance is having detrimental effects on youths in America. The poll shows an alarming number of Generation Z-aged Americans have embraced the LGBT label. According to Breitbart:

The overall percentage of Americans who identify as LGBT is on the rise, but the shift seems to be driven by younger generations — particularly Generation Z, which sees one in six identifying as LGBT, a Gallup survey released Wednesday found.

While the vast majority of Americans identify as heterosexual, 86.7 percent, the Gallup survey found that 5.6 percent of U.S. adults identify as LGBT. That is up from 4.5 percent in 2017 and 3.5 percent in 2012. 7.6 percent did not answer the question, compared to the “roughly 5 percent” who expressed no opinion in previous surveys.

Gallup noted that the identity question, which was asked among over 15,000 respondents throughout 2020 “offers a greater level of detail than the question asked in previous years” as respondents can “indicate their precise sexual orientation, rather than simply answering ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to whether they identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.”

The shift upwards appears to be largely driven by Generation Z, or those born 1997-2002.

According to the survey, 15.9 percent of Generation Z identifies as LGBT, followed by 9.1 percent of millennials (those born 1981-1996), 3.8 percent of Generation X (born 1965-1980), two percent of baby boomers (born 1946-1964), and 1.3 percent of traditionalists (born before 1946). Nearly three-quarters of Generation Zers who consider themselves LGBT identify as bisexual, specifically.

Greene takes a lot of heat from both sides of the aisle with Democrats hating her for her ideology and many Republican lawmakers hating that she represents a continuation of President Trump’s agenda. She believes in America and defending the Constitution while maintaining her grounding in faith and family. These are ideals that were once embraced universally by Republicans, but the shift towards the middle and the domination of The Swamp has made people like Greene anathema even in her own caucus.

We need more people like Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress. She is bold, principled, and does not shy away from controversy. As America lurches towards becoming a post-truth society, leaders like Greene are needed.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share the truth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

