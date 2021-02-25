https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/european-union-may-implement-vaccine-passports-next-few-months?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The European Union over the next several months will likely implement a vaccine passport system in which individuals may be required to confirm their COVID vaccination status while traveling throughout the union’s member states.

During a virtual EU summit this week, “everyone agreed that we need a digital vaccination certificate,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

The rule, she argued, would “not mean that only those who have a vaccination passport are allowed to travel,” leaving uncertain how enforcement of such a policy would be played out.

Not everyone agreed enthusiastically with the proposal. Marc Botenga, a Belgian Member of European Parliament, told Deutsche Welle that such a policy could function as a “slippery slope.”

