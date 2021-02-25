https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/facebook-says-it-took-down-rep-marie-newmans-post-transgender-flag-mistake?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Facebook has issued an apology to Rep. Marie Newman after the Illinois Democrat said a video of her placing a transgender pride flag outside her congressional office was removed for “hate speech.”

Newman tweeted about Facebook removing her post, which resulted in an apology Thursday from Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone.

“Congresswoman, this plainly should not have happened,” Stone tweeted. “We’ve restored this content and you have our sincere apologies.”

Newman later tweeted that the post was put back on her page a few hours after she first contacted Facebook seeking an explanation.

“Facebook said it was ‘removed in error’ and that they are still reviewing the case,” she said.

The video of Newman putting up the transgender flag was posted on the same day the House voted on the Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations, public education, federal funding, credit and the jury system because of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Facebook is among several companies to be in support of the Equality Act.

Newman’s office is right across from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who opposed the bill, saying it was “a direct attack on God’s creation”.

Newman said she placed the flag outside her office so that Greene “can look at it every time she opens her door.”

In response, Greene posted a video to Twitter of her putting a sign outside of her office that read “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE. ‘Trust The Science!'”

