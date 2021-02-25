https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/facebook-removes-video-dem-rep-putting-trans-flag-hate-speech-quickly-restores-begs-democrat-forgiveness/

Facebook removed a video of Democrat Rep. Marie Newman putting up a trans flag outside her office to spite Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for “hate speech” on Thursday.

The Democrat rep. was furious that the censorship they push was being used against her.

Meanwhile, Greene’s response video was still up and active on the platform — which had Rep. Newman extra salty.

Facebook took down our video of me putting up the Transgender flag outside my office and labeled it as “hate speech.” Meanwhile, they’re still allowing Marjorie Taylor Greene’s transphobic video to be posted. Supporting transgender Americans is NOT hate speech. pic.twitter.com/dU2eXUpZSy — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 25, 2021

Facebook quickly bent the knee and groveled for Democrat forgiveness, claiming it was done in error.

Congresswoman, this plainly should not have happened. We’ve restored this content and you have our sincere apologies. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) February 25, 2021

Rep. Newman had a tantrum on Wednesday after Rep. Greene voted against the so-called “Equality Act,” which would force girls to compete with biological boys in school sports and stomp on religious liberty laws.

The petulant Democrat decided to post a video of herself hanging a transgender flag outside of her office, which is directly across from Rep. Greene’s.

“Our neighbor, @RepMTG , tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is ‘disgusting, immoral, and evil.’ Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door,” Rep. Newman wrote, adding the winking and trans flag emojis.

Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is “disgusting, immoral, and evil.” Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/dV8FatQFnx — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 24, 2021

In response, the firebrand Republican had a sign made that says “there are two genders: male & female” and “trust the science” and posted a video of herself hanging it, mocking Newman’s video.

Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called “Equality” Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms. Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🇺🇸 https://t.co/7joKpTh6Dc pic.twitter.com/aBGRSiIF6X — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 24, 2021

“Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman , wants to pass the so-called “Equality” Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms. Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door,” Rep. Greene fired back with a winking emoji and an American flag.

In a subsequent tweet, to be clear, Rep. Greene asserted, “God created ONLY TWO genders.”

God created ONLY TWO genders. https://t.co/ZwHCkVUTNE — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 25, 2021

