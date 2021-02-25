https://www.oann.com/fallout-continues-for-rep-cheney-after-the-latest-criticism-of-president-trump/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fallout-continues-for-rep-cheney-after-the-latest-criticism-of-president-trump

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:05 PM PT – Thursday, February 25, 2021

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) faced fresh calls for her resignation following her latest criticism of President Trump. On Thursday, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) condemned the Wyoming lawmaker. Roy said she’s “forfeited her right to be chair of the Republican Conference.

Disgruntlement over Liz Cheney’s leadership position renewed after her comment yesterday that Trump shouldn’t be part of GOP future. Chip Roy during House Freedom Caucus presser: “Yesterday, Liz forfeited her right to be chair of the Republican conference” pic.twitter.com/V5d57cLnXh — Emily (Larsen) Brooks (@emilyelarsen) February 25, 2021

Cheney has emerged as an outspoken critic of President Trump since Joe Biden’s inauguration. She faced more backlash after publicly breaking with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy during a Wednesday press conference regarding whether or not the 45th President should speak at CPAC.

“That’s up to CPAC,” Cheney answered. “I’ve been clear in my views about President Trump and the extent to which following January 6 — I don’t believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country.”

McCarthy, on the other hand, stated that he agreed President Trump should speak at CPAC. Earlier this month, Cheney faced a vote to remove her from her committee assignments after criticizing President Trump following the January 6 demonstrations at the U.S. Capitol. House Republicans ultimately voted to keep her in her positions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

