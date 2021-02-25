https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/families-pay-43-childcare-thanks-bidens-15-minimum-wage/

(SOURCE) – Increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 may be sold as a way to lift Americans out of poverty, but really it’s just another attempt to break the economy and spread the misery — just like every other Democratic plan.

Democrats are pushing for the increase as part of President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, ostensibly to help struggling families.

But according to Rachel Greszler, a research fellow in economics at the Heritage Foundation, a minimum wage hike would force families already struggling to pay more for daycare.

