Guerrilla journalism outlet Project Veritas leaked shocking footage from an alleged Salesforce meeting. The video purported to show a meeting of high ranking employees vow that their services will ban messaging from former President Donald Trump and rhetoric questioning the 2020 election.

Bret Taylor, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of “Salesforce, a cloud-based customer relationship management service (CRM)”claimed in a leaked video that certain messages “may incite violence” and would be banned from the platform. Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe had tweeted footage showing Taylor explaining that “no messages on behalf of President Trump and no messages questioning the validity or integrity of the election are allowed on our platform under the guidelines that they may incite violence given the escalated conditions in the United States right now.”

Twitter censored the video posted by O’Keefe with an interstitial, or filter, that users must click through, explaining: “The following media includes potentially sensitive content. Change settings.”

The report on the Project Veritas website stated that during the leaked meeting, “Salesforce’s Executive Vice President of Government Affairs, Eric Loeb, said the platform would specifically target politicians that objected to Biden’s certification.” Loeb said, “We are pausing all PAC contributions. And to underscore this, the, uh, the events on Jan. 6th are unacceptable, and we unequivocally condemn them. So, the pause certainly includes the suspension of any contributions to members of Congress that voted to object to the [presidential election] certification.”

O’Keefe, in his tweet, summarized in plain words what the Project Veritas footage, in its totality revealed:

“BREAKING: Leaked Insider Tape Reveals @Salesforce Plan to Deplatform ‘Broader Range’ of Customers Who Have ‘The Potential to Incite Politically Motivated Violence’ “Salesforce Inexplicably Severs Ties with Project Veritas!”

The guerilla journalism founder later tweeted a concrete explanation as to why the revelation about Salesforce’s political sea change has such dire implications for countless companies who use Salesforce services:

“Salesforce boasts on their website that they are the worlds ‘#1 CRM’ with over 150,000 customers. “How many of these customers should be worried about being deplatformed @salesforce? “#ExposeSalesforce #Salesfarce”

O’Keefe explained in another tweet that Salesforce’s political trajectory of banning political dissent has already affected Project Veritas directly:

“Salesforce has yet to give Project Veritas a reason behind their ‘business decision’ to sever ties with us. “We’ve been a @salesforce customer since 2014. “#Salesfarce”

Project Veritas’ new Chief Technology Officer, Michael Schaefer was perplexed in the released report by the fact that Salesforce has shut down all ties after having worked with the outlet for so long:

“I don’t understand what Salesforce’s ‘business decision’ is based on. We are a customer that pays like clockwork and has required very little in return for our loyalty. We have to wonder if we were cut off because we caught some Big Tech executives telling the truth recently and exposed that truth to the public.”

