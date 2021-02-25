https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/five-counties-trying-leave-left-wing-oregon-become-part-idaho/

When you think of Oregon, you probably think of the left wing riots that have been happening in Portland for months.

It’s easy to forget that it’s a big state and not everyone who lives there is a left wing radical.

Some people there are sick of it, and are trying to make parts of the state leave for Idaho.

It’s happening in five counties.

TRENDING: Warning for America: The Four Steps of Marxist Takeover Were Activated in 2020

The Washington Times reports:

Five Oregon counties to vote on leaving state, escaping to ‘Greater Idaho’ Five Oregon counties will ask voters in the next election whether they want to detach from the deep-blue state and join neighboring red-state Idaho. Move Oregon’s Border, also known as Greater Idaho, confirmed Tuesday that the initiative to move swaths of largely rural eastern and southern Oregon into Idaho qualified for the May 18 special election ballot in five counties: Baker, Grant, Lake, Malheur and Sherman. In Baker County, organizers far exceeded the 496 signatures required by submitting 746, with the clerk reporting that 630 were accepted. The county population is about 16,000. “Oregon is a powder keg because counties that belong in a red-state like Idaho are ruled by Portlanders,” said Mike McCarter, president of Move Oregon’s Border, in a statement. He cited the impact of Democratic Gov. Kate Brown’s novel coronavirus restrictions; ongoing Antifa unrest in Portland; a state task force’s unsuccessful effort to prioritize “Black, Indigenous and people of color” for novel coronavirus vaccines, and what he described as the state legislature’s bias in favor of Portland over rural communities. “This state protects Antifa arsonists, not normal Oregonians, it prioritizes one race above another for vaccines and program money and in the school curriculum, and it prioritizes Willamette Valley above rural Oregon,” Mr. McCarter said.

Could this happen in other states?

Five Oregon counties to vote on leaving state, escaping to ‘Greater Idaho’ https://t.co/RBruqwKu1g — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) February 24, 2021

A small preview of things to come. We are two different peoples. Absolutely no need to be one nation for the sake of tradition. https://t.co/KMNt1szb6p — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 24, 2021

The radical left is forcing away average people who just want to live in peace.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

