https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/florida-gov-ron-desantis-kicks-cpac?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked off CPAC on Friday slamming the “failed Republican establishment of yesteryear.”

“Now, Florida’s leading on the issues that matter to conservatives, we don’t spout hollow rhetoric, we take decisive action. And what’s true in Florida it’s true for conservatives across the nation. We cannot. We will not go back to the days of the failed Republican establishment of yesteryear,” DeSantis said on the opening day of the annual gather of conservatives.

The event is being held this year in DeSantis’ home state.

DeSantis is a rising star among the GOP ranks. He was elected as governor in 2019 and has overseen the state during the COVID virus pandemic.

DeSantis was the first speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

