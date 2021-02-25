https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/follow-money-democrats-linked-abortion-campaign-contributions/

Planned Parenthood is on the verge of becoming a monopoly in the abortion industry, contends an analysis by the Family Research Council.

The report, “The Real Planned Parenthood: Leading the Culture of Death,” presents evidence countering Planned Parenthood’s claim that abortion is only a small part of its mission.

The organization committed 354,871 abortions in fiscal year 2019, the report found.

It documents that Planned Parenthood received $618.1 million, or 38%, of its funding from government grants and contracts, mostly through Medicaid.

Planned Parenthood’s total revenue for 2019-2020 was $1.6 billion, the highest in its history. And the organization reported $888.3 million in unrestricted net assets from which it can draw if it loses government funding.

The report also uncovered the powerful connection between Democrats and abortion.

Mary Szoch, director of the Center for Human Dignity at Family Research Council and author of the report, explained.

“Planned Parenthood pledged to spend $45 million on the 2020 election cycle. Though they claim to be a ‘non-partisan’ organization, $0 went to Republican candidates. It is not shocking that the Democrats Planned Parenthood campaigned so hard for are now doing the organization’s bidding,” she said.

Szoch pointed out that nearly six in 10 Americans oppose taxpayer funding of abortion.

“Yet Democrats in Congress and President Joe Biden have called for an end to the Hyde amendment, which prevents federal taxpayer dollars from going to fund abortion, and these same politicians are currently working to increase Planned Parenthood’s government funding,” she said.

“Abortion takes the life of an innocent human being, and, in the United States, Planned Parenthood commits almost 1,000 abortions per day. This organization’s influence in American politics — and more importantly this organization’s destruction of the lives of the American people — must come to an end.”

She said Planned Parenthood is becoming a monopoly based on its yearly increase in the number of abortions and the overall decrease in the number of abortions committed nationally.

“Planned Parenthood has also become the second-largest dispenser of hormones designed to interfere with the natural progression of puberty in healthy teenagers, which can have lifelong, detrimental impacts on their health, including interference with brain development, inhibition of normal bone-density development, and sterilization,” Szoch said.

“Planned Parenthood’s indifference to the truth that cross-sex hormones can leave a person incapable of having children is completely in line with their racist, eugenicist founder, Margaret Sanger’s words, ‘But for my view, I believe that there should be no more babies.'”

The report found:

Planned Parenthood Federation of America is the primary supplier of abortions in the U.S. According to Planned Parenthood’s most recent 2019-2020 annual report, it committed 354,871 abortions in fiscal year 2019, up by 9,199 abortions since 2018. This is the highest number of abortions that Planned Parenthood clinics have committed in any given year.

According to these numbers, Planned Parenthood aborted 972 babies every single day in fiscal year 2019.

According to a November 2020 CDC report, 619,691 abortions were reported to the CDC in 2018. In 2018, Planned Parenthood committed 345,672 abortions, which is 56 percent of all abortions reported to the federal government.

From 2011-2019, Planned Parenthood committed over 2.9 million abortions (2,995,814).

In 2019, there were over 200 Planned Parenthood facilities in 31 states providing services for patients who identify as transgender. Nationally, Planned Parenthood is the second largest provider of hormone therapy to those who identify as transgender/have gender dysphoria.

