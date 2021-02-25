http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gNyFFHfXa80/

Prominent evangelical pastor Franklin Graham has blasted the so-called Equality Act, insisting that it is a “smokescreen to force Americans to accept the LGBTQ agenda.”

Writing on Twitter, Rev. Graham said the Equality Act has “nothing to do” with equality and would, rather, create “a lot of INEQUALITY for people of faith.”

“It punishes individuals & organizations that disagree based on their moral convictions,” he added.

Graham followed up with a longer post on Facebook, where he enumerated some of the serious problems with the proposed legislation.

“If passed into law, the Equality Act could prohibit religious organizations — Jewish, Protestant, Catholic, Muslim, all — and churches from hiring only like-minded people who believe what they believe,” he stated.

“The Equality Act would destroy women’s and girls’ sports in this country as we know it,” he continued. “It would allow biological males who choose to identify as females to compete for titles, scholarships, and recognition at all age levels.”

“The Equality Act would erase women’s privacy — in locker rooms, dressing rooms, homeless shelters, restrooms, and more,” he added.

The underlying error of the proposed law is its rejection of the biological differences between men and women, Graham declared, in the name of gender ideology.

“God made us male and female, and that’s it,” he wrote. “With some 6,000 years of human history, it has only been in the last few years that people have come up with all of these additional designations for gender identity.”

Graham concluded by declaring the bill to be “very dangerous” while encouraging his 9.6 million followers to write their representatives in Congress as well as other political figures to let their voices be heard.

“Ask Senators to vote NO on the Equality Act — and PRAY for God to move in the hearts of these legislators and open their eyes to see the dangers looming before us,” he wrote.

