https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/gab-banned-3-banks-3-weeks-due-media-smears/

(NATIONAL FILE) – Free speech social media platform Gab has been banned from three different banks in three weeks, following repeated smears from the mainstream media.

Speaking exclusively to National File, Andrew Torba, the CEO of Gab, said that the New Tech platform was banned from three different banks in the last three weeks alone for political reasons. One of the banks told Torba on Monday morning that they could no longer do business with the site because of “all the bad things the press has written about Gab.”

Following the removal of President Trump from most Big Tech platforms in the last few weeks of his presidency, New Tech social media sites like Gab skyrocketed in traffic, as millions of users flocked away from the censorship of Facebook, Twitter, and others. Gab received 272 million visits in January, outperforming legacy media competition such as NBC News, The Wall Street Journal, Breitbart, and TMZ, by a huge margin.

