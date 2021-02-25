https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/25/gail-collins-gets-a-history-lesson-on-the-founding-fathers-and-gun-manufacturing/

Gail Collins has a new piece out on gun control and the pandemic and it is every bit a nutty as you might imagine:

“LOL this headline”:

Now, usually, we’d just ignore something like this but this section where she said the Founding Fathers wouldn’t be OK with 3D printers to manufacture guns caught our eye. Did she skip like every class on the Revolution?

“So good try, but history is clear on this”:

And 2A expert Stephen Gutowski adds that this was going on “before the founding” of America and “We didn’t even have a federal manufacturing license for commercial gun makers (outside of NFA items) until 1938”

“So, yea, this line was particularly absurd” — just like most NYT takes on guns.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...