https://justthenews.com/world/europe/german-chancellor-merkel-says-vaccine-passport-has-unanimous-support-within-european?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says European leaders agree on the concept of a COVID vaccination passport that would allow people to travel more freely through the region amid the ongoing pandemic and continuing health-safety restrictions.

“Everyone agreed that we need a digital vaccination certificate,” Merkel said Wednesday after a meeting with European leaders.

She also said such a travel vaccination-certificate could be implemented by as early as summer but that such a program “does not mean that only those who have a vaccination passport are allowed to travel,” according to the German broadcaster DW.

Israel recently implemented a “Green Pass” system used to track vaccination history of those traveling, attending concerts and going to the gym. And the E.U. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised the new requirement.

Von der Leyen said the commission is working to create a “gateway for interoperability between nations.” amid concerns about discrimination in such a program.

France has expressed concerns over the lack of evidence of the vaccinations preventing the spread and transmission of the virus.

Meanwhile, only 8 percent of the E.U. population has been vaccinated, while former E.U. member Britain has been able to vaccinate about 30% of its population, amid ever-changing supplies.

Southern European countries such as Greece, Italy and Spain have been pushing for the implementation of a travel pass.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

