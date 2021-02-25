https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/why-biden-pick-merrick-garland

Many will remember President Biden’s attorney general nominee Merrick Garland as the man Republicans refused to hold a Supreme Court confirmation hearing for back in 2016. So, was Garland’s AG nomination just meant to be a slap in the face to Republicans? Glenn Beck thinks there’s a lot more to it.

Given how focused Democrats are on rooting out vaguely defined “right-wing extremism,” Garland’s work in supervising the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing suspects gives us a hint, Glenn suggested on radio this week. He said he’s “all for” stopping dangerous extremists, but couldn’t help noticing how Garland isn’t talking about any of the destruction that happened over the summer.

“I am all for justice. I am all for making sure we catch the bad guys, as long as the bad guys are not defined to be on only one side,” Glenn said. “Merrick Garland said [Monday] that there was no comparison between what happened on January 6th and what happened over the summer. That is because the Washington elites see themselves as better than somebody who owns a taco stand. I don’t. The Constitution doesn’t. They are the same crime.”

