UPDATED 10:08 AM PT – Thursday, February 25, 2021

Republicans lawmakers are, once again, putting a bill forward which would allow employees to opt out of labor union membership. The National Right-to-Work Act, reintroduced Wednesday, would repeal a mandate which requires employees pay union dues.

Back in 2019, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) first introduced the proposal, but it was never voted on in the Senate. The Kentucky lawmaker said American workers should never be forced to join a union in order to work.

“The way the law is written today, millions of private sector workers can be forced to surrender part of every paycheck to a labor union as a condition of employment,” Paul explained. “The Supreme Court has already ruled that government employees have a right to work under federal law.”

The National Right to Work Act ensures all workers have the ability to choose to refrain from joining or paying dues to a union as a condition for employment. Read more: https://t.co/PTaeM6jUJh pic.twitter.com/vtzRnKXeOu — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 24, 2021

The proposed legislation came after Joe Biden fired an independent labor regulator within hours of taking office, which is a move praised by the unions.

