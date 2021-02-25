https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/granny-should-have-been-a-linebacker/

QUEENSLAND, Australia (KABC) — A grandmother in Australia gave a thief a lesson he won’t soon forget. Security video shows the suspect, wearing flip-flops, running away with the woman’s handbag after grabbing it off a table at a local tavern. She catches up to him, grabs him by the shoulders and tackles him to the ground.

She gets him in a headlock as the two wrestle in the parking lot before she grabs her bag and pulls off the man’s shirt and one flip-flop. The thief took off in his truck but was later arrested on a robbery charge. The woman suffered cracked ribs, as well as cuts and bruises. It wasn’t the best way to end her birthday celebration at the bar.