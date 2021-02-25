https://www.dailywire.com/news/he-had-a-history-of-violent-convictions-but-was-released-from-prison-he-immediately-killed-3-people

An Oklahoma man with a lengthy record of violent offenses had his sentence commuted after spending just three years in prison on a 20-year sentence. After his release, he immediately killed three people and seriously injured a fourth, then fed one of the victims’ hearts to his family “with potatoes.”

Lawrence Paul Anderson, 42, was sentenced in 2017 to 20 years in prison “probation violations on a drug dealing case and for new crimes,” The Oklahoman reported. The Post Millennial added that Anderson’s “criminal history dates back to 2006, when he was convicted for assault on his then girlfriend, as well as possession with intent to sell of crack cocaine.” In 2017, the outlet noted, he also threatened “a woman with an illegally held firearm.”

In 2020, Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-OK) commuted Anderson’s sentence down to nine years at the recommendation of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board. Even with the lower sentence, Anderson served just three years before being released.

At some point after he was released, Anderson went to the home of a neighbor, where he “used his shoulder to knock in the back door,” police reported.

“There were two German Shepherd dogs in the house. Anderson advised he killed the female resident and cut her heart out,” police continued.

Anderson confessed to this murder and to feeding the woman’s heart to family members “with potatoes” after he was found at the scene of an additional attack. After killing the neighbor, Anderson allegedly went to his aunt and uncle’s house. Police were called to the scene on February 9 and forced their way inside after hearing a woman scream inside.

Police found Anderson’s uncle, Leon Pye, dead, as well as his 4-year-old granddaughter Kaeos Yates. Delsie Pye, Anderson’s aunt, was seriously injured, with multiple stab wounds, including to her eyes. She is currently in the hospital.

Anderson was found at the scene “throwing up in the living room into some pillows,” according to police.

In his first court appearance on Tuesday, Anderson cried, repeating “Oh God,” according to the Oklahoman. He also “wiped away tears with his heavily bandaged right hand and made his remark after being told he had been charged with murder.”

Anderson “faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and one count of maiming,” the outlet reported.

After his bail was denied, Anderson reportedly said: “I don’t want no bail, your honor. I don’t want no bail.”

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents reported that Anderson said he took his neighbor’s heart to the Pye home “to feed to his family to release the demons.” The OSBI said it collected a cooking pot with residue inside and another with food in it as evidence from the Pye home.

“Anderson … cooked the heart at the Pye home and tried to make Delsie and Leon Pye eat the heart before he attacked them,” an OSBI agent wrote.

Anderson’s defense attorney, Al Hock, indicated during the court appearance that he would seek to have his client evaluated to see if he is mentally competent to stand trial. Anderson indicated in 2017 that he was on medication for bipolar disorder.

