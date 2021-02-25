https://hannity.com/media-room/hell-freezes-over-nyt-op-ed-admits-school-closures-based-on-anti-trump-ideology-not-science/

HELL FREEZES OVER: A-List Actress Calls HILLARY’S Anti-Trump Rhetoric ‘DISGUSTING’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.27.18

Hollywood celebrity and liberal activist Jennifer Lawrence had some harsh words for tinsel town during a recent interview, saying actors should avoid political posturing and blasting Hillary Clinton’s anti-Trump campaign rhetoric “disgusting.”

Lawrence was speaking with Vanity Fair when she threw cold water on fellow celebrity activists, saying Democrats made a “huge mistake” in attacking President Trump’s supporters ahead of the 2016 general election.

“The Democrats made a huge mistake by chastising the Trump supporters, and that was disgusting to me,” said the A-list actress. “Of course they’re not going to vote for Hillary Clinton; they’re going to vote for Donald Trump. You laughed at them when their plight is very real.”

“I’ve always thought that it was a good idea to stay out of politics,” she added. “Twenty-five percent of America identifies as liberal and I need more than 25 percent of America to go see my movies. It’s not wise, career-speaking, to talk about politics.”

Lawrence made headlines late last year when she bizarrely suggested Texas “deserved” multiple hurricanes in response to GOP voters largely ignoring “climate change.”

HELL FREEZES OVER: CNN Airs 5 Minute Clip of Hypocrite Democrats Violating Their Own CoVID Rules

posted by Hannity Staff – 12.03.20

CNN surprised millions of viewers on their cable channel this week when they aired a brutal five-minute video showing multiple Democratic leaders violating their own Coronavirus regulations during the holiday season.

Democrats across the country are enforcing strict CoVID regulations on their residents as the deadly pandemic continues to spread, but many are refusing to follow their own guidelines.

Here’s the growing list of far-left politicians who say restrictions are for thee, but not for me.

Read the full story here.

