posted by Hannity Staff – 2.27.18

Hollywood celebrity and liberal activist Jennifer Lawrence had some harsh words for tinsel town during a recent interview, saying actors should avoid political posturing and blasting Hillary Clinton’s anti-Trump campaign rhetoric “disgusting.”

Lawrence was speaking with Vanity Fair when she threw cold water on fellow celebrity activists, saying Democrats made a “huge mistake” in attacking President Trump’s supporters ahead of the 2016 general election.

“The Democrats made a huge mistake by chastising the Trump supporters, and that was disgusting to me,” said the A-list actress. “Of course they’re not going to vote for Hillary Clinton; they’re going to vote for Donald Trump. You laughed at them when their plight is very real.”

“I’ve always thought that it was a good idea to stay out of politics,” she added. “Twenty-five percent of America identifies as liberal and I need more than 25 percent of America to go see my movies. It’s not wise, career-speaking, to talk about politics.”

Lawrence made headlines late last year when she bizarrely suggested Texas “deserved” multiple hurricanes in response to GOP voters largely ignoring “climate change.”