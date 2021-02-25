https://hannity.com/media-room/hell-freezes-over-nyt-op-ed-admits-school-closures-based-on-anti-trump-ideology-not-science/
HELL FREEZES OVER: A-List Actress Calls HILLARY’S Anti-Trump Rhetoric ‘DISGUSTING’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.27.18
Hollywood celebrity and liberal activist Jennifer Lawrence had some harsh words for tinsel town during a recent interview, saying actors should avoid political posturing and blasting Hillary Clinton’s anti-Trump campaign rhetoric “disgusting.”
Lawrence was speaking with Vanity Fair when she threw cold water on fellow celebrity activists, saying Democrats made a “huge mistake” in attacking President Trump’s supporters ahead of the 2016 general election.
“The Democrats made a huge mistake by chastising the Trump supporters, and that was disgusting to me,” said the A-list actress. “Of course they’re not going to vote for Hillary Clinton; they’re going to vote for Donald Trump. You laughed at them when their plight is very real.”
“I’ve always thought that it was a good idea to stay out of politics,” she added. “Twenty-five percent of America identifies as liberal and I need more than 25 percent of America to go see my movies. It’s not wise, career-speaking, to talk about politics.”
Lawrence made headlines late last year when she bizarrely suggested Texas “deserved” multiple hurricanes in response to GOP voters largely ignoring “climate change.”
HELL FREEZES OVER: CNN Airs 5 Minute Clip of Hypocrite Democrats Violating Their Own CoVID Rules
posted by Hannity Staff – 12.03.20
CNN surprised millions of viewers on their cable channel this week when they aired a brutal five-minute video showing multiple Democratic leaders violating their own Coronavirus regulations during the holiday season.
Democrats across the country are enforcing strict CoVID regulations on their residents as the deadly pandemic continues to spread, but many are refusing to follow their own guidelines.
Here’s the growing list of far-left politicians who say restrictions are for thee, but not for me.
DC Mayor Bowser says her trip to Delaware for Biden’s victory speech was “absolutely” essential: “I do a lot of things to advance the interests of the District of Columbia. And some of them are formal, and some of them are informal, but all of them are necessary.” pic.twitter.com/Xsk2psqjfD
— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 10, 2020
Mayor Lightfoot defended getting a haircut amid the coronavirus outbreak, saying she’s the face of the city and the woman who cut her hair wore a mask. https://t.co/Tfhk959N8F
— Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) April 6, 2020
Chicago Mayor @LoriLightfoot defends celebrating with a large crowd when the media called the race for Biden despite her own rules about mass gatherings:
“That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not.”
pic.twitter.com/uq4o4yCoDc
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 13, 2020
Here’s Nancy Pelosi’s response when asked about her visit to a San Francisco hair salon. https://t.co/IQKWpWsGE0
“I take responsibility for falling for a set up,” Pelosi said. pic.twitter.com/IqzJVCCKFu
— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 2, 2020
Gov. Gavin Newsom apologizes for attending party at French Laundry: “We’re all human. We all fall short sometimes.” pic.twitter.com/GPegzxt0dl
— The Hill (@thehill) November 17, 2020
Restaurant owners are among the hardest hit by the pandemic. I’m sorry if my decision hurt those who’ve worked to keep their businesses going under difficult circumstances. Looking forward to reopening indoor dining soon and visiting my favorite spots. https://t.co/Ki3lIZV8i4
— Jim #MaskUpPHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) August 31, 2020
Gov. Andrew Cuomo hugged Georgia mayor — and didn’t wear a mask. Now he won’t self-quarantine. https://t.co/p9OnNjNDER
— TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 28, 2020
#BREAKING @GovernorVA Northam apologizes for not wearing a mask on Virginia Beach boardwalk. “I was not prepared.” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/XuZlQdPymn
— Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) May 26, 2020
Read the full story here.