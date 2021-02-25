https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/25/hemingway-by-cuomos-kavanaugh-standards-he-should-step-down/

Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway highlighted the Democratic double-standards over New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s allegations of sexual misconduct on Fox News Thursday.

While Cuomo believed Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination — along with his life, reputation, and career — should be derailed over less-than-unsubstantiated allegations of sexual assault in 2018, Cuomo now suffers from his own charges of misconduct from a former aide. Lindsey Boylan, who used to work for Cuomo, published an essay on Medium Tuesday charging that Cuomo exploited their professional relationship for sexual harassment.

“An important part of rule of law, which is a value that we used to hold in this country, is that people are innocent until proven guilty, and that applies to Andrew Cuomo,” Hemingway said on “America’s Newsroom.” “What’s interesting is he does not hold to that same standard when it comes to his support for convicting people of allegations of sexual impropriety when they’re not him.”

“We still don’t have evidence that Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser ever met him, must less that what she claimed happened, happened,” Hemingway noted.

New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a champion of the left’s Me Too movement, meanwhile, has so far remained silent on the allegations against Cuomo.

“By their own standards, there is no question that this is something that they should care about,” Hemingway said. “They don’t believe in due process. They don’t believe people are innocent until proven guilty.”

