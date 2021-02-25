https://thehill.com/homenews/house/540605-here-are-the-three-gop-lawmakers-who-voted-for-the-equality-act

Three Republicans opted to buck party lines and join Democrats in voting for the Equality Act on Thursday.

The sweeping civil rights bill passed the House in a 224-206 vote, with every Democrat supporting the measure.

While eight GOP lawmakers voted for a similar version of the legislation in 2019, Reps. John KatkoJohn Michael KatkoSix ways to visualize a divided America House GOP warns Biden against lifting sanctions on Iran House Republican calls on Biden to boycott Beijing Olympics MORE (R-N.Y.), Tom Reed Tom ReedCuomo faces rising scrutiny over COVID-19 nursing home deaths Bipartisan lawmakers call for immediate vote on COVID-19 vaccine distribution package NY Republicans want Justice Department to subpoena Cuomo over nursing homes MORE (R-N.Y.) and Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickDCCC releases Spanish-language ads hitting GOP on QAnon On The Money: Biden signals he’ll move forward on COVID-19 relief without GOP | Economy adds 49K jobs in January | Minimum wage push sparks Democratic divisions New Democratic super PAC to target swing-district Republicans over vote to overturn election MORE (R-Pa.) were the only Republicans to vote in favor of the bill a second time.

Reps. Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikCuomo job approval drops 6 points amid nursing home controversy: poll House Democrats request documents from DHS intelligence office about Jan. 6 attack Cuomo takes heat from all sides on nursing home scandal MORE (R-N.Y.) and Mario Diaz-Balart Mario Rafael Diaz-BalartBottom line Three years later, father of Parkland shooting victim calls for meaningful school safety reform House GOP campaign arm rolls out new leadership team MORE (R-Fla.) voted for the 2019 version, but did not join Democrats in Thursday’s vote.

GOP Reps. Susan Brooks Susan Wiant BrooksBottom line House Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit Voters elected a record number of Black women to Congress this year — none were Republican MORE (Ind.), Will Hurd William Ballard HurdSunday shows – COVID-19 dominates as grim milestone approaches Former Texas GOP rep: Trump should hold very little or no role in Republican Party Former Rep. Will Hurd announces book deal MORE (Texas) and Greg Walden Gregory (Greg) Paul WaldenLobbying world Bottom line House Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit MORE (Ore.), who also voted for the previous legislation, retired at the end of the last Congress.

The Equality Act aims to extend protections for education, housing and employment for the LGBT community. The bill looks to amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, and the Jury Selection and Services Act, by expanding protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

While GOP critics argued the bill could infringe on religious liberties, Reed said he’s confident it will provide protections while keeping in line with Americans’ constitutional rights.

“We stand firmly against discrimination in any form. Throughout my tenure in Congress, we have fought to ensure all are treated fairly before the law, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation,” he said in a statement.

“We have been assured by the author of the bill that the fundamental rights of the American people, such as religious freedoms, have been protected in the legislation as written. We will continue to support these efforts to ensure unlawful persecution or discrimination is prevented.”

Katko said he feels that a “uniform federal standard” is a positive step in ensuring equal rights for all Americans.

“Today, I once again supported passage of the Equality Act, a bill that creates a uniform federal standard for preventing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. In New York, this bill is already established law,” he said in a statement.

“But in states across the country, differing standards have made it difficult for employers to conform to conflicting laws,” he added. “The Equality Act has received strong support from the business and manufacturing community. This bill will ensure equal opportunity in the workplace.”

The Hill has reached out to Fitzpatrick for comment.

The legislation is expected to struggle to pass the Senate, where GOP support is needed to reach 60 “yes” votes.

-Updated 6:26 p.m.

