We’ve partnered with Baltimore artist and Under Armour teammate Devin Allen @bydvnlln, a two-time Time Magazine cover photographer to create a #BlackHistoryMonth collection that celebrates the resilience of Black culture through sports in Under Armour’s own backyard.

“Together, with Under Armour and Wide Angle Youth Media—a Baltimore-based nonprofit that amplifies the voices of youth through media arts—I’ve committed to mentoring, and getting cameras into kids’ hands. Photography can open doors. By teaching kids how to document the world, express themselves, and capture what they see, we can strengthen their futures through art.” – @bydvlln

Learn more here – https://www.underarmour.com/en-us/t/black-history-month/