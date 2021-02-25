https://www.dailywire.com/news/hillary-clinton-says-shes-writing-her-first-work-of-fiction-she-must-have-forgotten-this-long-list-of-lies

On February 23, The New York Times reported that failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was partnering with Louise Penny to write a political “thriller.”

The book, aptly titled “State of Terror,” is set for release in October, and is “about a secretary of state confronting terrorism threats and a weakened nation.” Again, this is a political thriller, not an ironic comedy.

Clinton announced the book on her Twitter account, with an uncharacteristically amusing satirical tone…one can only hope. “My first work of fiction, but drawing from some life experience!” she wrote.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and remind Clinton of her many, many, many works of fiction which preceded “State of Terror.”

Emails

Just on the subject of “Hillary Clinton’s emails,” she told a barrage of lies. She claimed that she had “turned over everything I was obligated to turn over,” with FBI Director James Comey saying that the FBI “discovered several thousand work-related e-mails that were not among the group of 30,000 e-mails returned by Secretary Clinton to state in 2014.”

Comey also refuted her false claims that there was “no classified material” in her private emails, that there was nothing “classified at the time,” and that there was nothing “marked classified” in her private emails.

She then lied about Comey’s conclusion, saying on national television that “Director Comey said my answers were truthful, and what I’ve said is consistent with what I have told the American people.” The Washington Post gave this particular lie “Four Pinocchios.”

Benghazi

Clinton lied repeatedly regarding the attack on two American government facilities in Benghazi, Libya on September 11, 2012. On the evening of the attack, she released a statement which blamed an anti-Muslim video for the attack.

“Some have sought to justify this vicious behavior as a response to inflammatory material posted on the Internet. The United States deplores any intentional effort to denigrate the religious beliefs of others. Our commitment to religious tolerance goes back to the very beginning of our nation. But let me be clear: There is never any justification for violent acts of this kind.”

Approximately one hour later, Clinton emailed an alias account owned by her daughter, Chelsea, saying “Two of our officers were killed in Benghazi by an al Qaeda-like group: The Ambassador, whom I handpicked and a young communications officer on temporary duty w a wife and two young children. Very hard day and I fear more of the same tomorrow.” The email was uncovered in 2015 by the House Select Committee on Benghazi.

The next day, Clinton said “We know the attack in Libya had nothing to do with the film. It was a planned attack, not a protest,” while speaking with the Egyptian prime minister. In the days that followed, she made repeated references to this video, and on September 14, at the “transfer of remains ceremony marking the return to the United States of the remains of the four Americans killed in Benghazi,” Clinton blamed their deaths on “an awful Internet video that we had nothing to do with.”

On October 15, Clinton excused her falsehood by blaming the “fog of war.”

Sniper Fire

While campaigning for president in 2008, Clinton falsely claimed that she landed “under sniper fire” during a trip to Bosnia in 1996. Speaking at George Washington University in March 2008, she said “There was supposed to be some kind of a greeting ceremony at the airport, but instead we just ran with our heads down to get into the vehicles to get to our base.” The Washington Post later shared a video debunking her claim, showing her being greeted by Bosnian officials. Among the welcome party was 8-year-old Emina Bicakcic, who told Clinton “There is peace now.”

Family History

In 2015, Clinton said that “all my grandparents” immigrated to the United States, and so she could relate to illegal immigrants. Buzzfeed News later reported that three of Clinton’s grandparents were born in the United States.

A Clinton spokesman defended the lie, saying that Clinton’s “grandparents always spoke about the immigrant experience and, as a result she has always thought of them as immigrants.”

Travelgate

After employees of the White House Travel Office were fired in May 1993, Clinton later gave a deposition under oath to the Independent Counsel in which she denied having a role in the firings. A memo was uncovered later which said that there would be “hell to pay” if those responsible “failed to take swift and decisive action in conformity with the First Lady’s wishes.”

Wisconsin

On two occasions, Clinton received a “Pants On Fire!” rating from Politifact as she made accusations of electoral impropriety.

On March 3, 2019, she said in Wisconsin, because a key provision of the Voting Rights Act was not in effect, “somewhere between 40,000 and 80,000 people were turned away from the polls (in 2016) because of the color of their skin” and other factors.

On September 17, 2019, she said that between 27,000 and 200,000 Wisconsinites were “turned away” from the polls in 2017 due to lack of proper identification.

Dead Broke

On June 9, 2014, Clinton said “We came out of the White House not only dead broke, but in debt,” during an interview on ABC.

“We had no money when we got there, and we struggled to piece together the resources for mortgages for houses, for Chelsea’s education. It was not easy. Bill has worked really hard. And it’s been amazing to me. He’s worked very hard,” she added.

While the Clinton’s federal disclosure form in 2000 shows them in debt, this did not include homes for personal use, such as the two homes the pair owned, including a $1.7 million home in Chappaqua, New York and a seven-bedroom house in Washington, D.C. priced at $2.85 million, bought just as they were leaving the White House.

Trans-Pacific Partnership

While Clinton claimed that she opposed the Trans-Pacific Partnership, as Obama’s secretary of state she praised it as setting “the gold standard in trade agreements.” Leaked excerpts of speeches given by Clinton also showed that “she thought of the Asia-Pacific pact at the time and even reveal[ed] her hopes of tearing down trade barriers throughout the Western Hemisphere.”

Chelsea Clinton Downtown in 9/11

According to the National Review, “Clinton told NBC’s ‘Dateline’ that Chelsea had been jogging near the World Trade Center, out for a cup of coffee, when the first plane hit.”

However, “Chelsea, writing a first-hand account in the defunct Talk magazine, later revealed that she was watching TV in a pal’s apartment on Park Avenue South.”

