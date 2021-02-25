https://www.oann.com/house-approves-gender-equality-act-in-224-206-vote/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=house-approves-gender-equality-act-in-224-206-vote

UPDATED 4:20 PM PT – Thursday, February 25, 2021

The House passed the so-called Equality Act after heavy criticism from Republicans. On Thursday, the bill passed 224 to 206. Three Republicans sided with the Democrats.

The proposal equates biological gender to so-called “gender identity” among other provisions. Democrats have been pushing various versions of the Equality Act since 2015 as they’ve claimed it would protect LGBTQA+ rights. However, the House Freedom Caucus said the bill was a direct attack on women’s rights, women’s sports and religious freedom.

“Mosques should be able to keep men and women separate how they choose because of their religious freedom, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said. “The Equality Act wipes that out. You see, no one is talking about all of the consequences that come with the Equality Act, but they’re very real. All you have to do is read the text to the bill, which the Democrats lie and tell you that it won’t destroy religious freedoms and it won’t destroy women’s rights. Media, I dare you to print the text.”

Now that Democrats have effectively destroyed #WomensRights and #ReligiousFreedom, they are now moving onto Federal land grabs! We are living under the Democrat Communist Party.#DCP 🇨🇳 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 25, 2021

The Equality Act is headed to the Senate where it faces an uphill battle to get Republicans on board to pass it. 60 votes are needed for this type of legislation.

