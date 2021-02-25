https://thehill.com/homenews/house/540558-house-passes-sweeping-protections-for-lgbtq-people

The House on Thursday passed the Equality Act, a sweeping civil rights bill that expands protections in education, housing, employment and more to LGBT people.

The bill would also prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in credit, jury service and public accommodations.

Rep. David CicillineDavid CicillineThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – J&J A-OK, Tanden in Trouble Six ways to visualize a divided America Democrats want businesses to help get LGBT bill across finish line MORE (D-R.I.) reintroduced the legislation, which passed the House in 2019 but never moved in the Senate. The bill, which passed the House on Thursday by a vote of 224-206, faces an uphill battle in the upper chamber, where GOP support is needed to reach the 60-vote threshold.

GOP Reps. Tom Reed Tom ReedCuomo faces rising scrutiny over COVID-19 nursing home deaths Bipartisan lawmakers call for immediate vote on COVID-19 vaccine distribution package NY Republicans want Justice Department to subpoena Cuomo over nursing homes MORE (N.Y.), John Katko John Michael KatkoSix ways to visualize a divided America House GOP warns Biden against lifting sanctions on Iran House Republican calls on Biden to boycott Beijing Olympics MORE (N.Y.) and Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickDCCC releases Spanish-language ads hitting GOP on QAnon On The Money: Biden signals he’ll move forward on COVID-19 relief without GOP | Economy adds 49K jobs in January | Minimum wage push sparks Democratic divisions New Democratic super PAC to target swing-district Republicans over vote to overturn election MORE (Pa.) opted to buck party lines and vote in favor of the measure on Thursday.

The bill would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Equal Credit Opportunity Act and the Jury Selection and Services Act by extending existing protections to sexual orientation and gender identity.

Proponents of the legislation argue it’s a necessary step toward ensuring equal rights for all Americans regardless of sexual orientation.

“Madam speaker, discrimination is wrong. As children, we learn the golden rule: treat others the way you yourself want to be treated. Right now discrimination is a fact of life for millions of LGBTQ Americans,” Cicilline said on the floor ahead of the vote.

“The fact is that in most states an LGBTQ person is at risk of being denied housing, education, or serve on a jury because of who they are. That’s why we are here to consider HR 5, the Equality Act. The equality act does no more and no less than say LGBTQ people deserve the same rights and responsibilities as all other Americans — most fundamentally the right to live lives free of discrimination.”

But the measure received strong pushback from conservatives, with critics arguing that it could infringe on religious liberties and could lead to taxpayer-funded abortion. They have also taken issue with its language allowing transgender women to take part in women’s sports.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) forcing two motion to vacate procedural votes, argued that members needed “some time to think about how they’re going to vote on the Equality Act, but because the Equality Act truly destroys women’s sports and women’s rights.”

Rep. Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyHouse conservatives push back on efforts to revive earmarks Lawmakers clash over gun prohibition in Natural Resources Committee room Rep. Ron Wright dies after contracting COVID-19 MORE (R-Texas) vowed to fight it in the courts if it is signed into law, arguing it is unconstitutional and blasting Democrats for opting not to have the bill go through the committee process.

“The definition of sex in HR 5 inserts the right to abortion into the Civil Rights Act, the Equality Act could be used to force a universal right to abortion until birth, it forces medical professionals to conduct or assist in performing abortions and perform certain surgeries, administer hormone blockers even if it is against their medical advice, forces employers to cover sexual assignment surgeries, forces schools, hospitals, and businesses to recognize a chosen gender. I can go down the list, but this is about power and control,” he said on the floor.

Major companies like AT&T, Bank of America, Chevron, CVS and General Motors support the passage of the legislation and are part of Human Rights Campaign’s Business Coalition.

The business community is expected to lobby to get it passed in the Senate, where Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsKlain on Manchin’s objection to Neera Tanden: He ‘doesn’t answer to us at the White House’ Overnight Health Care: Johnson & Johnson vaccine safe, effective in FDA analysis | 3-4 million doses coming next week | White House to send out 25 million masks Biden’s picks face peril in 50-50 Senate MORE of Maine was the sole GOP co-sponsor of the legislation in the previous Congress.

The bill follows the Supreme Court decision in June that the country’s laws on sex discrimination in the workplace also apply to discrimination against LGBT individuals.

The Justice Department in the waning days of the Trump administration issued a last-minute memo to limit the scope of the decision, but President Biden Joe BidenKlain on Manchin’s objection to Neera Tanden: He ‘doesn’t answer to us at the White House’ Senators given no timeline on removal of National Guard, Capitol fence Overnight Defense: New Senate Armed Services chairman talks Pentagon policy nominee, Afghanistan, more | Biden reads report on Khashoggi killing | Austin stresses vaccine safety in new video MORE’s acting head of the Justice Department’s civil rights division revoked the directive last month.

President Biden last week urged swift action on the legislation.

