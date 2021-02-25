https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/house-speaker-pelosis-negative-rating-nearly-20-points-higher-gop-minority?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s unfavorable rating among U.S. voters is nearly 20 percentage points higher than House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Fifty-three percent of respondent view the long-time House Democratic leader in a negative light, while just 36% feel that way about McCarthy, the chamber’s top Republican.

However, Pelosi’s favorable ratings are higher than those of McCarthy – 36% to 25%.

Pelosi’s unfavorable rating is roughly equal to that of former President Trump’s, whose number is slightly higher at 40%.

McCarthy’s has pulled ahead of Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell – with the House leader staying loyal to Trump while McConnell chooses to publicly distance himself from the former president, polls results show.

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted by Rasmussen using a mixed mode approach from Feb. 18-20, 2021.

