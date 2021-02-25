https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/25/if-you-dont-believe-that-theres-white-privilege-please-dont-teach-heres-another-white-woman-singing-about-white-privilege-on-tiktok/

Earlier Thursday, we treated you to a TikTok video of a white girl singing about racism: “If you’re white, yes, you are racist” and “Pretending you’re not racist only makes racism grow.”

We’re guessing our next contestant in the most cringeworthy TikTok video is a teacher, and she’s asking you please not to teach if you don’t subscribe to the tenents of “anti-racism.”

I miss the old days when teachers were sane. pic.twitter.com/HzzRlW1Qp2 — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) February 25, 2021

Never, ever, ever, ever send your children to public schools. pic.twitter.com/cl2RRoq0xs — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 26, 2021

Insanity… please clean up the schools from these idiots… — cynthia burns (@pastorcab) February 25, 2021

I wish I could unsee that. — Mad Jack (@Mad_Jackthecat) February 25, 2021

Barf 🤢 — JMW (@wongdragon64) February 25, 2021

This Public Service Announcement has been brought to you by the Home Schooling Council of America. — MouMou (@Dangermouse1973) February 25, 2021

The soft bigotry of low expectations is the new racism. — Last Mohican (@gente_en_punto) February 25, 2021

If you believe what she’s saying,

please don’t teach. — Bill Sylander (@wilburbilrue) February 25, 2021

Love the way she turned off the comments on TikTok. She was getting killed 😂😂😂😂 — j (@jayce189) February 25, 2021

She looks exactly how I would picture someone making this video. — Jordan Cordano (@ripcityfan89) February 25, 2021

Thank God my kids are no longer in public schools. — Beth Fuller✝️🇺🇸 (@bethfuller6160) February 26, 2021

If you can’t keep your personal politics out of the classroom, please don’t teach…👏👏 — Dr. Funny, PhD (@lipstiknwhiskey) February 25, 2021

How many cats does she own? — Rocket taco🚀🌮 (@EGoritz) February 25, 2021

if you’re mental and you know it make a vid 👏👏if you’re mental and you know it make a vid 👏👏If you’re mental and you know it and you really have to show it, if you’re mental and you know it make a vid 💣💣 — Fourking Animal (@Fourking_Animal) February 25, 2021

Look at the smug look on her face. Terrifying that she interacts with kids. — Lance Manion (@LanceManionBlog) February 25, 2021

I miss when people had independent thoughts and opinions and could hold a discussion about them. This woman can only parrot the talking points that she’s been brainwashed to believe- she’s a good little leftist soldier — I’ll circle back with you on that (@hungry_A_F) February 25, 2021

She’s acting privileged. — Thomas Gorman (@lakelasvegas775) February 25, 2021

2021 the year that convinced me that all my future children will be home schooled. I thank these people for being so candid about who they are 👍🏻 — Emyra Var Emreis 🇸🇪 (@Miss_Monkeyz) February 26, 2021

Pretty elitist take — genius mindball man (@SnarkyLorax) February 26, 2021

Those are definitely the eyes of a very sane person — Lord Howe (@LordHowee) February 26, 2021

I’m going to teach harder now. — Dank Hill (@Hotchkiz) February 26, 2021

We want schools open, but do we have to settle for this?

