Interview 1620 – New World Next Week with James Evan Pilato

Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: Thousands Reportedly Attempt to Obtain Easily Forged Vaccinated Certificate

One-Third of Deaths Reported to CDC After COVID Vaccines Occurred Within 48 Hours of Vaccination

Synthetic mRNA Covid vaccines: A Risk-Benefit Analysis

The Vaccine (Dis)Information War

They Know What You Are (Now They’re Haggling Over the Price)

Story #2: GameStop Stock Explodes Again Following Board Member’s Tweet

Deja Vu All Over Again: Gamestop Soars Over 300% As ‘Gamma Squeeze’ Returns

Reddit Outages Reported After GameStop Shares Erupted In Epic Short Squeeze

Fed Investigating Massive Outage Of Its Interbank Payment System

The REAL Meaning of GameStop

Story #3: Pranksters Show How Horrifying Boston Dynamics’ Police Robot Dog Is By Strapping Paintball Gun To It

Culture Jamming with Extinction Rebellion – #PropagandaWatch

Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/support​​​) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join​​​).

