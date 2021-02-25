https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/QQ2IcBuYbv4x3RCpvgVhGF7cSp79jmYvuwuv_fQ9n4gN9fSObrDYTqpSrmIaDqJsVeEv3AgLK2I-LiajCr0TZn0PswLeqa3t57P8HnUnTrKkzGpoF47lZBBbIEZ7tl-vptzpc4WhOkYZluoXoLYrVg
Interview 1620 – New World Next Week with James Evan Pilato
Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: Thousands Reportedly Attempt to Obtain Easily Forged Vaccinated Certificate
One-Third of Deaths Reported to CDC After COVID Vaccines Occurred Within 48 Hours of Vaccination
Synthetic mRNA Covid vaccines: A Risk-Benefit Analysis
The Vaccine (Dis)Information War
They Know What You Are (Now They’re Haggling Over the Price)
Story #2: GameStop Stock Explodes Again Following Board Member’s Tweet
Deja Vu All Over Again: Gamestop Soars Over 300% As ‘Gamma Squeeze’ Returns
Reddit Outages Reported After GameStop Shares Erupted In Epic Short Squeeze
Fed Investigating Massive Outage Of Its Interbank Payment System
Story #3: Pranksters Show How Horrifying Boston Dynamics’ Police Robot Dog Is By Strapping Paintball Gun To It
Culture Jamming with Extinction Rebellion – #PropagandaWatch
