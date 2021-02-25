http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VDdOtGh98FM/

Jeep said it will resume airing its Super Bowl commercial starring Bruce Springsteen after the pro-Biden singer-songwriter pleaded guilty on Wednesday to consuming alcohol in a restricted area. The “Born in the USA” rocker managed to avoid the more serious charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

A spokesperson for Jeep said in a statement sent to multiple news outlets that the automaker is “unpausing” the commercial. “As we stated previously, we paused the commercial until the facts were established. Now, that the matter has been resolved, we are unpausing the film,” the spokesperson said.

Jeep had suspended the commercial just three days after it first aired during the Super Bowl LV broadcast. New Jersey officials revealed after the big game that Springsteen had been arrested in November for DWI and other charges. The revelation angered groups including Mothers Against Drunk Driving, which said the arrest should have been made public before the auto commercial was viewed by tens of millions of football fans.

In addition to pleading guilty to the lesser charge, Springsteen was fined $540. The two charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving were dropped due to lack of evidence.

Springsteen, who campaigned for Joe Biden during last year’s presidential race, recently announced a new podcast partnership with former president Barack Obama.

Bruce joins President @barackobama for a long and meaningful conversation that touched on so much of what we’re all dealing with these days. Listen to the first two episodes of their new podcast Renegades: Born In The USA now on @spotify. https://t.co/D7hvKyCxxQ pic.twitter.com/zFfSLyedWn — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) February 22, 2021

The Jeep commercial featured Springsteen urging America to heal its political divisions and for people to come together “in the middle.” During last year’s presidential race, the singer repeatedly bashed then President Donald Trump, promising that he would leave the country if the president were re-elected.

Bruce Springsteen also teamed up with novelist-turned-activist Don Winslow to create an anti-Trump viral video that repeated the Atlantic magazine’s debunked “losers” and “suckers” smear against Trump.

