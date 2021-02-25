https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/540510-senate-confirms-jennifer-granholm-as-energy-secretary

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Jennifer GranholmJennifer GranholmOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Key vote for Haaland’s confirmation | Update on oil and gas leasing | SEC update on climate-related risk disclosure requirements The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by The AIDS Institute – Finger-pointing on Capitol riot; GOP balks at Biden relief plan Haaland courts moderates during tense Senate confirmation hearing MORE to lead the Energy Department, making her the latest Cabinet nominee to secure confirmation this week.

She was confirmed in a 64-35 vote with several Republicans voting alongside Democrats to support the nomination.

Granholm, who served as governor of Michigan from 2003-2011, will be tasked with helping President Biden Joe BidenKlain on Manchin’s objection to Neera Tanden: He ‘doesn’t answer to us at the White House’ Senators given no timeline on removal of National Guard, Capitol fence Overnight Defense: New Senate Armed Services chairman talks Pentagon policy nominee, Afghanistan, more | Biden reads report on Khashoggi killing | Austin stresses vaccine safety in new video MORE transition the U.S. toward clean energy as part of his goal to put the country on a path toward carbon neutrality by 2050.

The former governor’s supporters have praised the work she did on jobs and clean energy in the state of Michigan.

“I saw how she handled the difficult challenges facing her during the Great Recession, when the bottom dropped out of the auto industry in her state,” said Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinKlain on Manchin’s objection to Neera Tanden: He ‘doesn’t answer to us at the White House’ Klain says Harris would not overrule parliamentarian on minimum wage increase On The Money: Senate panels postpone Tanden meetings in negative sign | Biden signs supply chain order after ‘positive’ meeting with lawmakers MORE (D-W.Va.). “She helped save the domestic auto industry; she diversified Michigan’s economy; she brought in new investment in new industry and she created new jobs, leaving no worker behind.”

“She has the leadership skills, the vision and the compassion…to face the climate challenge and at the same time preserve our energy security, protect our national security, clean up the Cold War legacy and preserve our scientific and technological prowess,” he added in a floor speech ahead of the vote.

However, some Republicans remain skeptical of her and have raised concerns on the impact of the Biden administration’s agenda on the fossil fuel industry.

“President Biden has declared war on American energy and American energy workers,” Sen. John Barrasso John Anthony BarrassoHaaland courts moderates during tense Senate confirmation hearing Udalls: Haaland criticism motivated ‘by something other than her record’ Haaland courts moderates during tense confirmation hearing MORE (R-Wyo.) said on the House floor. “I cannot in good conscience vote to approve his nominee for secretary of Energy.”

Both Biden and Granholm have stressed they want the transition toward clean energy to create new jobs in various sectors of the economy.

The agency Granholm is set to manage has a broad portfolio that includes the country’s nuclear weapons stockpile. During her January hearing, Granholm said her priorities would be ensuring U.S. national security and supporting scientific work at national labs that extends to work on climate change.

Pressed by Republicans on fossil fuels, Granholm said it is a “good thing” that the U.S. is the world’s largest oil and natural gas producer, and expressed support for still-developing carbon capture and storage technology to produce those fuels in a cleaner manner.

In announcing Granholm as his nominee, Biden touted her record on clean energy and jobs from when she was Michigan’s governor.

“Throughout her career, she’s worked with states, cities, business and labor to promote [a] clean energy future,” Biden said in December.

The Senate has been working to confirm Biden’s nominees, though many have not yet received a vote.

Officials who have been confirmed include Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough Denis Richard McDonoughSenate confirms Vilsack as Agriculture secretary It’s time to rename government facilities named after Confederate war heroes Harris and second gentleman hand out cookies to essential workers at DC veterans hospital MORE, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegSenate confirms Vilsack as Agriculture secretary Biden to detail ‘roadmap’ for partnership with Canada in meeting with Trudeau Biden’s infrastructure plan needs input from cities and regions MORE, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Alejandro MayorkasSenate confirms Vilsack as Agriculture secretary Biden to detail ‘roadmap’ for partnership with Canada in meeting with Trudeau Hillicon Valley: Google lifting ban on political ads | DHS taking steps on cybersecurity | Controversy over TV ‘misinformation rumor mills’ MORE, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines Avril HainesBiden says he has read report on Khashoggi murder Biden to speak with Saudi king ‘soon’ as pressure builds for Khashoggi report Biden to speak with Saudi king ahead of Khashoggi report: report MORE, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Lloyd AustinOvernight Defense: New Senate Armed Services chairman talks Pentagon policy nominee, Afghanistan, more | Biden reads report on Khashoggi killing | Austin stresses vaccine safety in new video Pentagon chief underscores safety of COVID-19 vaccine amid some service members’ refusal Biden to speak with Saudi king ‘soon’ as pressure builds for Khashoggi report MORE, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Janet Louise YellenSEC to update climate-related risk disclosure requirements The economic trends that will create post-pandemic policy challenges Powell pushes back on GOP inflation fears MORE, Secretary of State Antony Blinken Antony BlinkenState Department establishes chief officer in charge of diversity China labels human rights criticism ‘groundless’ Biden administration seeking return to UN Human Rights Council MORE and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Tom VilsackUSDA: Farm-to-school programs help schools serve healthier meals OVERNIGHT MONEY: House poised to pass debt-ceiling bill MORE.

