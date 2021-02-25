https://www.theepochtimes.com/journalist-raheem-kassam-says-he-was-locked-out-of-twitter-for-7-days-without-explanation_3707623.html

The National Pulse editor and “War Room” host Raheem Kassam said he was locked out of his Twitter account without an explanation.

“They’ve done it again. Of course they don’t give a reason,” he wrote on Parler and Gab. Later, Kassam asked “why did Twitter suspend me right as we published this story?” referring to a story alleging that Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio), a nominee to chair the Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus have close ties with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) front groups.

Since Wednesday night, Kassam—whose account is still up—has not sent out any tweets. Kassam was the previous editor-in-chief for Breitbart News.

The Epoch Times has reached out to Twitter for comment.

In recent weeks, Twitter, Facebook, and other major social media platforms have suspended or locked a number of accounts, including prominent conservatives, in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s suspension.

Prominent accounts that were suspended by Twitter include MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and his MyPillow account, Project Veritas, retired Army Lt. Gen Mike Flynn, and many more.

Last week, Google-owned YouTube took down a video published by Newsmax of its interview with Trump. “In accordance with our presidential election integrity policy, we removed this video from the Newsmax TV channel,” a YouTube spokesperson added.

In a leaked video in January, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey suggested that more bans will be handed down following Trump’s suspension.

“This is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and it’s going to go on beyond the inauguration,” Dorsey said last month during an internal discussion. “And we have to expect that and we have to be ready for that.”

Separately, Twitter CFO Ned Segal stipulated that Twitter will not allow Trump back on its platform—even if he decides to run for president again.

“The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform,” he said, adding: “Whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO, or you are a former or current public official. Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back.”

The move to suspend Trump’s account drew critical feedback from various civil liberties groups including the ACLU and Electronic Frontier Foundation.

