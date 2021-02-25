https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/540579-kennedy-apologizes-for-calling-haaland-a-whack-job

Sen. John KennedyJohn Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.) apologized Thursday for calling Rep. Deb Haaland Deb HaalandBiden’s picks face peril in 50-50 Senate OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Key vote for Haaland’s confirmation | Update on oil and gas leasing | SEC update on climate-related risk disclosure requirements Manchin will back Haaland’s confirmation MORE (D-N.M.), President Biden Joe BidenKlain on Manchin’s objection to Neera Tanden: He ‘doesn’t answer to us at the White House’ Senators given no timeline on removal of National Guard, Capitol fence Overnight Defense: New Senate Armed Services chairman talks Pentagon policy nominee, Afghanistan, more | Biden reads report on Khashoggi killing | Austin stresses vaccine safety in new video MORE’s nominee for Interior Secretary, a “whack job.”

Kennedy called Haaland a “a neo-socialist, left-of-Lenin whack job” Wednesday in remarks to reporters. On Thursday he apologized in an interview with Politico.

“I apologize. I was searching for a word for extremist, which I think is more neutral,“ Kennedy told the publication. “And I should have said extremist. I never should have said whack job.“

The Louisiana senator’s apology comes shortly after Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinKlain on Manchin’s objection to Neera Tanden: He ‘doesn’t answer to us at the White House’ Klain says Harris would not overrule parliamentarian on minimum wage increase On The Money: Senate panels postpone Tanden meetings in negative sign | Biden signs supply chain order after ‘positive’ meeting with lawmakers MORE (D-W.V.), who was reportedly unsure of whether to back Haaland, announced he will support her nomination, likely assuring she will be confirmed.

“While we do not agree on every issue, she reaffirmed her strong commitment to bipartisanship, addressing the diverse needs of our country and maintaining our nation’s energy independence,” Manchin said in a statement Wednesday.

Haaland, who would be the first indigenous Senate-confirmed cabinet secretary, has strong backing among the Democratic party’s progressive wing. However, western Republicans have attacked her record on energy issues, including Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesBiden’s picks face peril in 50-50 Senate OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Key vote for Haaland’s confirmation | Update on oil and gas leasing | SEC update on climate-related risk disclosure requirements Manchin will back Haaland’s confirmation MORE (R-Mt.), who accused her of having a “very concerning” record on energy and natural resources.

Manchin confirmed he will back Haaland’s nomination shortly after he said he would not support the nomination of Neera Tanden Neera TandenKlain on Manchin’s objection to Neera Tanden: He ‘doesn’t answer to us at the White House’ On The Money: Senate panels postpone Tanden meetings in negative sign | Biden signs supply chain order after ‘positive’ meeting with lawmakers Biden’s picks face peril in 50-50 Senate MORE, Biden’s nominee for Director of Budget and Management.

Nearly every moderate Senate Republican has also said they will vote against Tanden, putting the likelihood of her nomination in peril.

The question marks around both Haaland’s and Tanden’s nominations have sparked criticism from Democrats who noted that both are women of color.

In an op-ed this week, former Sens. Tom (D-N.M.) and Mark Udall Mark Emery UdallOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Haaland courts moderates during tense confirmation hearing | GOP’s Westerman looks to take on Democrats on climate change | White House urges passage of House public lands package Udalls: Haaland criticism motivated ‘by something other than her record’ Hickenlooper ousts Gardner in Colorado, handing Democrats vital pickup MORE (D-Colo.) wrote that Haaland’s views are within the mainstream for a Democrat from a western state, and that allegations of radicalism are “motivated by something other than her record.”

The Hill has reached out to Haaland’s and Kennedy’s offices for comment.

