https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/key-fda-committee-says-johnson-johnson-vaccine-should-be-approved?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A key committee within the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended that Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine be approved for use, clearing the way for what will likely be a hasty greenlight from the federal agency.

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Friday voted unanimously in approval of the vaccine, which if ultimately allowed by the FDA would become the third such injection approved for emergency use in the United States.

Janssen, Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine division, developed the vaccine and ran trials on it involving tens of thousands of patients around the world. The shot is reportedly up to 72% effective at preventing moderate to severe illness from COVID-19.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

