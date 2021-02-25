https://www.dailywire.com/news/lady-gaga-dogwalker-shot-four-times-two-dogs-stolen

Two assailants attacked Lady Gaga’s dog walker Wednesday night in West Hollywood, shooting him four times and stealing two of the singer’s dogs, according to police.

Ryan Fischer, 30, was walking Gaga’s pet dogs Koji, Miss Asia, and Gustavo approximately 10 p.m. when the attack occurred.

“Fischer was reportedly shot outside his home on Sierra Bonita Avenue, with the men stealing two of the singer’s dogs before fleeing the scene by car,” wrote The Sun. “Police arrived at the scene to find Mr. Fischer conscious but barely breathing, according to reports.”

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in a “grave” state, The Daily Mail reported.

“Two of Gaga’s dogs, Koji and Gustavo, were stolen by the assailants. Miss Asia, meanwhile, managed to get away,” said the Mail. “Video from the scene captured by KABC showed Fischer laying on the sidewalk and clinging to Miss Asia as first responders attended to him.”

Fischer had been caring for the three dogs while Gaga is in Rome, Italy, working on a new movie.

“French bulldogs are in high demand and expensive. They typically sell for anywhere between $1,500-$3,000 on average, however those with pedigree lineage can go for as much as $10,000,” said the Mail. “In a statement to DailyMail.com, the LAPD confirmed the shooting, but said it was too early to know ‘if it was a robbery.’ Investigators are also not yet ruling out gang violence or homelessness.”

“Sources close to Gaga tell us she’s extremely upset and is offering a half-a-million dollars to anyone who has her 2 dogs … again, no questions asked. We’re told anyone who has the dogs can use this email — KojiandGustav@gmail.com — to retrieve the reward,” TMZ reported. “The dog walker was taken to the hospital and we’re told he’s expected to fully recover.”

The gunmen are still on the loose.

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, was last in the U.S. news supporting then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Before the election, she dropped an especially cringey video featuring camo, a pick-up truck, and what looks like a can of beer, encouraging people in swing states to vote for Biden.

“Hey! This is Lady Gaga. I’m voting for America, which means I’m voting for Joe Biden,” declares the pop singer, right after cracking open the can. “And if you live in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Florida, or Arizona, I encourage you to vote, and if you have a friend that lives there, tell them to vote.”

Leaning against the pick-up truck, Lady Gaga reveals she’s “going to be in one of these states” and encourages viewers to guess which one she’ll be visiting. “Hint: I used to live there,” she remarks, and proceeds to take a sip from her drink, partially crush it with one hand, and then toss it — mostly full — to the ground. “Cheers!”

Lady Gaga’s appearance was part of the Biden campaign’s final push to rally voters to the polls in Pennsylvania, which played a key role in Trump’s electoral victory during the 2016 election against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

