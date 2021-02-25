https://www.the-sun.com/news/2404675/lady-gaga-dogwalker-shot-four-times-in-chest/

LADY Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward after her dog walker was allegedly shot four times by dognappers who stole her bulldogs.

Ryan Fischer, 30, was walking the superstar’s pooches, Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo, just before 10pm on Wednesday night when the shocking incident occurred.

Ryan Fischer, 30, was shot last nightCredit: Instagram

Fischer was seen receiving treatment on the floorCredit: KABC-TV

Gaga’s bodyguard was pictured picking up Miss Asia following the reported incidentCredit: Backgrid

The dogwalker was taking Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo out when the incident happenedCredit: BackGrid

Two of Gaga’s three bulldogs have reportedly been stolenCredit: Instagram

He was reportedly shot outside of his West Hollywood home on Sierra Bonita.

When cops got to the scene, they reportedly found the dogwalker conscious but barely breathing, and was transported to hospital in “grave” condition, officials said.

Footage from the scene showed a man on the ground clinging to Miss Asia as he received on-scene treatment.

The man could be seen bleeding as he laid on his side on the ground.

The latest Lady Gaga update comes as:

Fischer was reportedly holding onto Miss AsiaCredit: KABC-TV

Gaga’s bulldogs are Koji, Miss Asia and GustavoCredit: Instagram

Gaga frequently posts photographs of her poochesCredit: Instagram

The singer is offering a hefty reward for the return of her two dogsCredit: AFP or licensors

Another man is later seen removing the French bulldog from the victim’s arms and comforting it.

The victim appeared to be alert and talking to officers, KABC said.

According to 911 dispatch audio, obtained by The Sun, there were numerous calls were made about the shooting.

The dispatcher reported that “one gunshot” was fired and that there were reports of “a female screaming.”

Another call reiterated that there were “shots fired” at the location.

Just minutes later, a call confirmed that there was “one victim down.”

Public Information Officer Jeff Lee from LAPD told The Sun: “We had a shooting that took place at 1500 block of N Sierra Bonita Avenue at 9:40pm.

“Male unknown suspect fired a gunshot. Victim was male white 30 years of age.

Fischer was rushed to hospitalCredit: Instagram

Lady Gaga with her dog Koji, who was reportedly takenCredit: Xposure

The star’s dog, Gustave, was also reportedly stolenCredit: Instagram

Gaga was spotted in Rome on WednesdayCredit: The Mega Agency

“Victim was transported to local hospital in unknown condition. No arrest made yet.”

Both Koji and Gustavo were stolen, but Miss Asia got away and was later recovered by cops.

Pictures show that Miss Asia was then picked up by one of Gaga’s bodyguards.

Cops described the suspects as two black males who were wearing baseball caps.

Miss Asia reportedly got awayCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Cops carried Miss Asia into a carCredit: BackGrid

Cops were at the scene on Wednesday nightCredit: BackGrid

The suspects are reportedly still on the looseCredit: BackGrid

It is unclear what condition Fischer is currently inCredit: Instagram

Gaga is offering $500,000 for the return of her beloved pets, “no questions asked,” according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that anyone who has to dogs should email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to claim the reward.

Her dad, Joe Germanotta, shared a plea for the public’s help in finding her daughter’s dogs on Thursday.

“Our whole family is upset and praying Koji and Gustavo are not harmed,” Germanotta told Fox News.

Gaga’s dad, Joe Germanotta, called them ‘creeps’Credit: Getty Images – Getty

“Help us catch these creeps,” he added.

“Horrible people in LA,” Germanotta continued. “Shooting someone in order to steal dogs is wrong.”

They reportedly fled the scene in a white BMW and, according to TMZ, are still on the loose and no arrests have yet been made.

Law enforcement officials told the outlet that they are not sure whether or not Gaga’s dogs were specifically the target.

Lady Gaga was spotted in Rome, Italy, just yesterday sporting a new brunette look.

She was wearing a leopard print dress, a black studded face mask, black heels, shades and bag.

It is unclear if she has yet returned from Italy, or if she has plans on doing so.

A bodyguard picked up Miss AsiaCredit: BackGrid

Blood appeared to be at the sceneCredit: BackGrid

Cops taped off the areaCredit: BackGrid

Woman ‘screamed’ as Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and pups stolen, frantic 911 caller claimed in disturbing audio

