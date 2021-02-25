https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6038aa805db3705aa0ab4adc
Authorities in Germany have raided homes and stores and detained eight suspects in connection with a far-right network suspected of involvement in drug trafficking and money laundering…
A new poll has found something that is at the same time disturbing and hilarious. It asked people about their greatest concerns. Republicans listed traditional issues like the economy and illegal immi…
Bloomberg’s Tim O’Brien, one of the few journalists who has seen former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Thursday night he will sleep better now that Manhattan …
A bust of the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II was discovered without a head in a Canadian park, sending local police on a hunt for vandals following other recent acts of property destruction and violence arou…