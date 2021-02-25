https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/25/lady-gagas-dog-walker-was-shot-and-her-dogs-were-stolen-shes-offering-a-500000-reward-just-for-the-return-of-the-dogs/

Lady Gaga has offered a reward for the return of her dogs, Koji and Gustav.

Hold up. She’s offering a reward just for the dogs and not for information on the person WHO SHOT HER DOG WALKER? Apparently so:

Los Angeles: somebody shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker on Sierra Bonita and Sunset last night and stole two of her French bulldogs. We need to find Gustav and Koji. $500,000 reward for safe return. Email: [email protected] pic.twitter.com/meSPCWAcUi — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 25, 2021

Does she really think she can get away with “no questions asked” here?

Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot & her two French bulldogs were stolen Weds night in Hollywood Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward, no questions asked, for the return of her dogs Email [email protected] if you have info ⁦@Chloe_Melas⁩ reports https://t.co/s7Z9zpr9MO — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 25, 2021

This guy took four bullets for the dogs and she doesn’t care about finding the guy who did it?

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Was Shot Four Times and Her Two French Bulldogs Were Stolen https://t.co/gLYR4xlKg0 — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) February 25, 2021

A third dog, Asia, ran away during the attempted murder of the dog walker and was recovered by the LAPD:

VIDEO: Lady Gaga’s dog Asia gets rescued by the LAPD. pic.twitter.com/NRTQV4s2je — Little Monsters Community (@ladygaganowco) February 25, 2021

And in San Francisco, a woman was held up at gunpoint and her 5-month old puppy was stolen:

Welcome to California?

The stealing of dogs is becoming a thing. An evil thing. https://t.co/L7SMIHJe0z — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) February 25, 2021

***

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

