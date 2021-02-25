https://dailypatriotreport.com/lara-trump-this-just-the-beginning-of-biden-presidency-blunders/

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law blasted Joe Biden’s first month in the White House, declaring that this is “only the beginning” of being a “detriment” to the United States.

Lara Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday, “I think there’s going to be more disappointment for so many people under a Biden presidency.”

Fox News reports:

Lara Trump cited Biden putting 11,000 Americans out of work during his first week in office by signing the executive order to shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline project. By contrast, the Trump administration saw the U.S. become a net energy exporter for the first time.

Aside from the increase in jobs energy independence brought to America, Trump noted the addition benefit of ending America’s reliance on foreign oil from places like the Middle East and Russia.

“We did it all here at home,” Trump said. “And to see that Joe Biden … with a stroke of a pen, got rid of all the good that Donald Trump did, especially within the energy sector, I think has been incredibly disappointing to people.”

Trump added that Donald Trump had warned Americans about Biden on the campaign trail, and his much- anticipated speech at CPAC this weekend could include a message of “I told you so.”

“A lot of us tried to tell the American people that this would happen if Joe Biden became president of the United States,” she said. “I think the speed at which so much has happened has really kind of shocked people, to be honest.”

“Who wants a president that doesn’t put their own country first?” Trump asked.

