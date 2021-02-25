https://hannity.com/media-room/lara-trump-on-hannity-who-wants-a-president-that-doesnt-put-their-own-country-first/
LARA TRUMP: ‘The Obama-Biden Administration Has Been Caught Red-Handed’ on Unmasking
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.26.20
Lara Trump weighed-in Tuesday on the ongoing scandal surrounding the Obama administration and the “unmasking” of General Flynn; saying Barack Obama and Joe Biden have been caught “red-handed.”
“We learned that the Obama-Biden administration weaponized the intelligence community to take down the incoming Trump administration; targeting the National Security Advisor Michael Flynn… This is unprecedented,” said Lara Trump.
Lara Trump: “The Obama-Biden administration has been caught red-handed.” pic.twitter.com/jPFe5NavJS
— The Hill (@thehill) May 26, 2020
“The Obama-Biden administration has been caught red-handed… Joe Biden’s name actually appeared on the list of officials who requested the unmasking of General Flynn’s name,” she added.
Watch Lara Trump’s comments above.
LARA TRUMP on HANNITY: Democrats Should be ‘Very, Very Nervous’ About New Hampshire Results
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.12.20
Lara Trump stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Tuesday night to weigh-in on the New Hampshire Primary; saying the Democratic Party should be “very, very nervous” about the results.
“It’s really interesting, we’ve seen Joe Biden at the top of every poll leading up to this, yet we see what’s happened to him now in New Hampshire. Obviously, it doesn’t look good for him. At the top now is Bernie Sanders, who is a self-declared ‘Socialist,’” said Trump.
“This is who’s at the top of the Democratic Party now, it’s probably making the establishment folks very, very nerous. The only energy is on the radical end of their base. How you sell that to the average American, they know they can’t do that,” she added.
Watch Lara Trump on ‘Hannity’ above.