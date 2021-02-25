https://hannity.com/media-room/lara-trump-on-hannity-who-wants-a-president-that-doesnt-put-their-own-country-first/

LARA TRUMP: ‘The Obama-Biden Administration Has Been Caught Red-Handed’ on Unmasking

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.26.20

Lara Trump weighed-in Tuesday on the ongoing scandal surrounding the Obama administration and the “unmasking” of General Flynn; saying Barack Obama and Joe Biden have been caught “red-handed.”

“We learned that the Obama-Biden administration weaponized the intelligence community to take down the incoming Trump administration; targeting the National Security Advisor Michael Flynn… This is unprecedented,” said Lara Trump.

Lara Trump: “The Obama-Biden administration has been caught red-handed.” pic.twitter.com/jPFe5NavJS — The Hill (@thehill) May 26, 2020

“The Obama-Biden administration has been caught red-handed… Joe Biden’s name actually appeared on the list of officials who requested the unmasking of General Flynn’s name,” she added.

