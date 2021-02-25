https://floridianpress.com/2021/02/laura-loomer-announces-2022-congressional-run/

West Palm Beach —With congressional districts shifting later this year as a result of redistricting, Rep. Lois Frankel (D) sent out a fundraising letter to supporters urging them to donate to her reelection efforts because she feared that Republicans would target her seat during the 2022 election cycle.

She was right.

Conservative investigative journalist Laura Loomer has announced that she will be challenging incumbent Rep. Frankel in the 2022 election cycle. The rematch between these two women could turn out to be a bruising campaign for Frankel considering how unpopular and progressive the Democratic Party has become.

Loomer, who like President Donald Trump has been completely de-platformed off of social media, announced her decision to run at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, FL where she was flanked by Veteran Republican Strategist Karen Giorno, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and longtime advisor to President Donald Trump, Roger Stone.

In the packed room at the Trump International Golf Club, Loomer was joined by, Palm Beach GOP Chairman Michael Barnett, GOP National Committeeman Peter Feaman, GOP State Committeeman Joe Budd, Republican Jewish Coalition board member Marc Goldman, as well as numerous local donors and Conservative activists.

Loomer made her announcement with full recognition of the upcoming congressional redistricting process and said that based on redistricting, she reserved the right to run for Congress in a different district depending on the outcome of the new maps.

During her address to supporters, Loomer discussed how the American way of life has been compromised by “Big Tech” and their efforts to silence everyday Americans because of the political views, reminding everyone that in early 2018, she stated, “If it can happen to me, it can and will happen to President Trump.” She was certainly prophetic.

Along with being the first de-platformed candidate and campaign in United States history, Loomer also announced that she has been federally prohibited from owning a firearm. In other words, her Second Amendment rights have been banned without cause.

She discovered this when she applied for a concealed carry permit in Florida and it came back denied by FDLE. Loomer has been the target of numerous credible death threats, including one from Portland ANTIFA who threatened to shoot Loomer in the head last year unless she dropped out of the race ginst Lois Frankel. The threat was investigated by the Portland Police Department and sent to the FBI.

When she petitioned for a reason why, she discovered that she was in the NICS database, which is controlled by the FBI. Loomer, who was never previously notified that she was banned from ever owning a firearm believes that she has been a victim of political targeting by the FBI and currently has retained prominent Palm Beach attorney Peter Ticktin to represent her on this matter of restoring her Second Amendment rights

“When you are designated as a domestic terrorist, which is what the Democrats are trying to do to all Trump supporters, your ability to travel is restricted and you are automatically stripped of your right to own a firearm,” added Loomer. “This is what is happening in Joe Biden’s America.”

Loomer then referenced how Rep. Marjorie Tyler Greene (R-Ga), who in a statement to The Floridian, endorsed Loomer’s run for Congress, has been “stripped” of her voice in the Pelosi-controlled House of Representatives.

“The Trump wing of the Republican Party is the dominate wing, is the growing wing, and that is the only brand of Republicanism that can attract the votes of Conservative Democrats and Independents,” said Roger Stone, who praised Loomer for her discipline in the last campaign and agreed with her strategy of beginning her efforts early in order to allow time to raise the necessary resources to flip FL-21 red.

“Laura Loomer is exactly the type of America First Patriot that I need standing beside me on the House floor. Like me, Laura will defend your free speech against Big Tech censorship, our borders against Globalist elites, and the Second Amendment against gun grabbers in Congress every day. I’m proud to support another strong woman who is absolutely fearless. America needs Laura Loomer in Congress.”- Rep. Marjorie Tyler Greene

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar pledged his unabated support for Loomer, telling the crowd that “she is what we need in Congress,” adding that “The America First platform is an ascending movement” and that he was proud to support Laura Loomer.”

“Laura Loomer reflects the bold leadership we need to rebuild our once great country,” stated Rep. Gosar. Laura embodies the fight against cancel culture and the suppression of speech by Big Tech and we need her voice in Congress.”

Loomer and her campaign are still the only federal campaign banned from all social media.

For more information, you can visit Loomer2022.com.

